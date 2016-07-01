Edition:
Month of Ramadan

Month of Ramadan

A Muslim man sits inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, June 30, 2016
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Students read the Koran outdoors by oil lamp to celebrate "Nuzul al-Koran" or "The Revelation of the Koran", on the 17th day of the holy month of Ramadan that the first verse of the Koran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, in Solo, Central Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Maulana Surya/ via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
Indonesian Muslims are seen praying in the staircase of a mosque during Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A new Syrian army recruit prepares food for the Iftar (breaking fast) meal, at a military training camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, June 28, 2016
A Palestinian girl prays on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 01, 2016
Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Muslims gather around the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A Palestinian girl reads the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Muslims wait to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Muslims touch the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A Muslim woman prays inside Jamia Masjid during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
Students pray at Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school on the first day of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 6, 2016. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
An Egyptian man reads the Koran inside Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Mosque after the first Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A woman reads the Koran as other pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A man sets out food for fasters to break fast on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
An Indonesian Muslim boy climbs down from a position in a busy mosque after Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
A baker prepares dough for bread ahead of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
A woman looks at her mobile phone to check the time before the morning prayer begins during the holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of the northern Israeli city of Arce. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
