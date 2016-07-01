Month of Ramadan
A Muslim man sits inside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Muslims attend prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan outside Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Students read the Koran outdoors by oil lamp to celebrate "Nuzul al-Koran" or "The Revelation of the Koran", on the 17th day of the holy month of Ramadan that the first verse of the Koran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad, in Solo, Central Java,...more
A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Indonesian Muslims are seen praying in the staircase of a mosque during Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A new Syrian army recruit prepares food for the Iftar (breaking fast) meal, at a military training camp in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
A Palestinian girl prays on the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Muslims gather around the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Palestinian girl reads the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Muslims wait to offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan at Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Muslims touch the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
A Muslim woman prays inside Jamia Masjid during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Students pray at Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school on the first day of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 6, 2016. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via REUTERS
An Egyptian man reads the Koran inside Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Mosque after the first Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A woman reads the Koran as other pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
A man sets out food for fasters to break fast on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
An Indonesian Muslim boy climbs down from a position in a busy mosque after Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A baker prepares dough for bread ahead of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
A woman looks at her mobile phone to check the time before the morning prayer begins during the holy month of Ramadan in the Old City of the northern Israeli city of Arce. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Next Slideshows
High heel race
Runners strap on their high heels for a race during Gay Pride celebrations in Madrid.
Running the Palio di Siena
Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner...
Military precision
Soldiers undergoing rigorous inspections ahead of parades and ceremonies.
Landmark Stonewall Inn
The Stonewall Inn, a New York City bar widely recognized as the birthplace of the U.S. gay rights movement, was granted historic landmark status by city...
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.