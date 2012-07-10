Edition:
Montreux Jazz Festival

<p>U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool </p>

<p>U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Favre/Pool</p>

<p>U.S. singer Lana del Rey performs in the Miles Davis Hall during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival, July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

<p>British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

<p>British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

<p>British singer and actor Hugh Laurie greets the audience before his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse </p>

<p>British singer and actor Hugh Laurie performs with his band during the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>Troy Andrews plays his trombone with his band Trombone Shorty during their performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival early July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>U.S. musician Dr. John performs with his band at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

<p>A scull is pictured on the keyboards of U.S. musician Dr John during his performance at the 46th Montreux Jazz Festival July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse</p>

