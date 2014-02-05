Edition:
'Monuments Men' premiere

<p>Director and cast member George Clooney arrives for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. The movie tells the story of the Monuments Men, the Allied group tasked with returning art masterpieces to their rightful owners after they were looted by the Nazis during World War Two. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Cast member Bill Murray arrives for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Cast member Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso (L) arrive for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Cast members John Goodman and George Clooney (L) arrive for the premiere of their movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Cast member Cate Blanchett arrives for the premiere of her movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Cast member Bill Murray arrives for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Cast member Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso (L) arrive for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>TV personality Ashley Banfield arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Musician Roger Waters arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>TV personality Padma Lakshmi arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Leelee Sobieski arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Cast member Cate Blanchett arrives for the premiere of the film "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actress Ellen Barkin arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Actor Richard Kind arrives for the premiere of the movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Cast member Jean Dujardin arrives for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A wound is seen on cast member Bill Murray's head as he arrives for the premiere of his movie "The Monuments Men" in New York, February 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Cast members (L-R) Bob Balaban, George Clooney, John Goodman, Bill Murray, Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon and Grant Heslov laugh during a photo call for the film "The Monuments Men" held in Beverly Hills, January 16, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

