More earthquakes rock Italy
A coffin is seen in the collapsed cemetery of the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Hams are seen in a collapsed factory following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Friars are escorted by firefighters as they walk in the ancient city of Norcia following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A crucifix is seen in the collapsed San Salvatore church in the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
The clock of the damaged town hall tower is seen in the ancient city of Norcia following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
St. Benedict's Cathedral in the ancient city of Norcia is seen following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Volunteers carry the belongings of a resident following an earthquake in Leonessa, Italy. REUTERS/Emiliano Grillotti
Coffins are seen in the collapsed cemetery of the village of Campi near Norcia, following an earthquake in central Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A partially collapsed wall is seen following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A damaged house is seen following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Saint Anthony church is seen partially collapsed following an earthquake along the road to Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Firefighters take care of a woman following an earthquake in Norcia, Italy. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
