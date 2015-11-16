Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 16, 2015 | 3:05pm EST

Mormons quit over same-sex policy

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Anna Fonnesbeck holds her daughter Lily Kratzer as she mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 14, 2015. The resignations were prompted by the Mormon church policy barring the children of married same-sex couples from receiving baptism. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Anna Fonnesbeck holds her daughter Lily Kratzer as she mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 14, 2015. The resignations were prompted by the...more

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Anna Fonnesbeck holds her daughter Lily Kratzer as she mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, Utah, November 14, 2015. The resignations were prompted by the Mormon church policy barring the children of married same-sex couples from receiving baptism. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
1 / 10
Sandy Newcomb stands with a flag near the Salt Lake Temple after members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mailed their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Sandy Newcomb stands with a flag near the Salt Lake Temple after members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mailed their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Sandy Newcomb stands with a flag near the Salt Lake Temple after members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mailed their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
2 / 10
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
3 / 10
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aaron Rosen, right, and his son Jordan Rosen mail Aaron's resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aaron Rosen, right, and his son Jordan Rosen mail Aaron's resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aaron Rosen, right, and his son Jordan Rosen mail Aaron's resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 10
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
5 / 10
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from left, Quinn Kramer and his mom Sara Kramer resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from left, Quinn Kramer and his mom Sara Kramer resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, from left, Quinn Kramer and his mom Sara Kramer resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
6 / 10
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Isaacson holds a sign as she resigns her membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Isaacson holds a sign as she resigns her membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Isaacson holds a sign as she resigns her membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
7 / 10
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Epperson mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Epperson mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Sarah Epperson mails her resignation of membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
8 / 10
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters walk near the Salt Lake Temple after mailing their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters walk near the Salt Lake Temple after mailing their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters walk near the Salt Lake Temple after mailing their membership resignation to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
9 / 10
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and their supporters gather to resign their membership to the church in Salt Lake City, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
First lady of dance

First lady of dance

Next Slideshows

First lady of dance

First lady of dance

First Lady Michelle Obama cuts a rug.

Nov 16 2015
Spain's children in need

Spain's children in need

Spain is facing rising levels of child poverty as its economic recovery fails to bridge a growing gulf between rich and poor.

Nov 13 2015
Psychedelic space

Psychedelic space

The universe in false color imagery.

Nov 13 2015
Australia from above

Australia from above

The Land Down Under as seen from the air.

Nov 12 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast