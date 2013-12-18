Edition:
Morocco to Spain: A desperate journey

<p>An aerial view shows Spain's north African enclave Melilla and northern Morocco November 28, 2013. Melilla is a small Spanish enclave on Morocco's Mediterranean coast. Armed guards and razor wire lining the 12-km (7.5-mile) frontier around the town have long discouraged Africans fleeing poverty and conflict from seeing Melilla as a gateway to Europe, 180 km (110 miles) away across open water. But desperation has driven many migrants to fetch up at the gates, turning the port town of 80,000 into a new pressure point for waves of destitute people struggling to reach safety and prosperity of the European mainland. The United Nations marks International Migrants Day on December 18. 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>The Moroccan city of Nador and mount Gurugu are seen in the background, as people play on a golf course in Spain's north African enclave Melilla, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>African migrants watch for police near a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco, close to the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Serge, a 28-year-old migrant from Cameroon, looks out for police as he returns to a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco, after picking up blankets from a Spanish operated immigrants association near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Serge, a 28-year-old migrant from Cameroon, holds baby Kader, as they stand with other African migrants at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in woods in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>African migrants stop on their way back to a clandestine campsite on mount Gurugu in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's northern African enclave Melilla December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A baby named Kader sits in a plastic chair at a clandestine migrant campsite called Bolingo in woods in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A copy of the Bible lies on the ground at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Marie, a migrant from Cameroon, stokes a fire at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Marie, a migrant from Cameroon, cooks food at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla, November 28, 2013. M REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>An African migrant warms himself by a fire at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Cisse Tiemouko, a migrant from Ivory Coast, warms himself by a fire at a clandestine campsite named Bolingo in northern Morocco near the border fence with Spain's north African enclave Melilla, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>The moon is seen over the border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>The border fence between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla is seen along a road in the 12.5-square-kilometre territory December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A mosque is seen behind the border fence which separates Morocco from Spain's north African enclave Melilla, seen from the Spanish territory December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A truck driver reacts to a Spanish civil guard sniffer dog at the Beni Ansar border crossing between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Moroccans queue at the Beni Ansar border crossing between Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Qassam (L) and Ahlam, Syrian refugees from Latakia, wait on opposite sides of a fence at a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Syrian refugees pass the time outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>24-year-old Algerian Khedidja Azzouz, who is pregnant and homeless stands near a fire in a littered landscape in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Syrian refugees pass the time outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Syrian refugee Yahya Khedr looks on during an interview in the Geranio hotel in Nador, northern Morocco December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Anwar, a Moroccan youth, climbs a statue of former Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Brunel, a 14-year-old from Cameroon, plays football in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>African immigrants from Mali pass the time in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>African migrants watch as an airplane flies overhead in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>African migrants gather at the side of a road at sunset in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Morocco's mount Gurugu is seen in the background as a dog stands near a Spanish flag flying in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>The border fence which separates Morocco and Spain's north African enclave Melilla runs all the way to the sea at the farthest western point of the 12.5-square-kilometre territory's border December 3, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>A Moroccan youth climbs along a wall overlooking Melilla harbour in Spain's north African enclave as a ship prepares to leave towards mainland Spain November 30, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Mohamed, a Moroccan youth, smokes a cigarette near Melilla's harbour in Spain's north African enclave December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

<p>Syrian migrants Djamaar Khedr (L) his wife Nejmah and their son Qusai pose for a photograph outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave Melilla December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Juan Medina</p>

