Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

An excavator wrecks a building. Lawmakers in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, voted to approve the housing resettlement program legislation in its third and final reading by 399 votes to two, with one abstention. The upper house of...more

An excavator wrecks a building. Lawmakers in the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, voted to approve the housing resettlement program legislation in its third and final reading by 399 votes to two, with one abstention. The upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, will now vote on the legislation once before passing it to President Vladimir Putin for his approval, something he is expected to give. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Close