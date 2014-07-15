Edition:
Moscow subway derails

Members of the emergency services move an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services stand near a map of train lines outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
A member of the emergency services rests near a map of train lines outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
An emergency services helicopter flies to land near a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
An emergency services helicopter lands outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services carry an injured passenger outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
Members of the emergency services wait outside a metro station following an accident on the subway in Moscow July 15, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Tuesday, July 15, 2014
