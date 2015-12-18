Edition:
Moses' Mountain views

A tourist watches the sunrise and prays outside a church on the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. According to the Bible the mountain is where Moses received the ten commandments from God. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 18, 2015
Tourists watch the sunrise and pray outside a church on the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 18, 2015
Tourists watch the sunrise and pray outside a church on the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 18, 2015
Tourists and worshipers make their way down from the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 18, 2015
People walk in front of the tree which Moses was believed to have slept under, before he met God, inside Saint Catherine's monastery, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 18, 2015
Bedouin mountain guides make their way down from the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 18, 2015
A tourist rests next to a camel under the stars near the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 18, 2015
Tourists and worshipers warm themselves before climbing to the last stage at the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 18, 2015
The sunrise is seen from the summit of Mount Moses, near the city of Saint Catherine, in the Sinai Peninsula, south of Egypt, December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Friday, December 18, 2015
