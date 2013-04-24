Edition:
Most Beautiful Woman

<p>Oscar-winning actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been named the world's most beautiful woman for 2013 by People magazine. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Wednesday, April 24, 2013

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts on the red carpet at Cinema Palace during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses as she arrives for the world premiere of the video "My Valentine" directed by Paul McCartney in West Hollywood, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stage at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow, cast member of the movie "Contagion", reacts as she leaves the Film Cinema's Place during the 68th Venice Film Festival, September 3, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow attends the premiere of the movie "Iron Man 2" at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, April 26, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of the film "Iron Man" at the Grauman Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, April 30, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses during the premiere of her film "Iron Man" in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses during a photocall to present her film 'Iron Man' in Berlin, April 22, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow presents an award at the MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, August 29, 2004. REUTERS/Ethan Miller</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow holds her baby Apple upon her arrival at the Elysee Palace, September 5, 2004. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow holds her Distinguished Decade of Achievement in Film award in Las Vegas, March 25, 2004. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow practises her lines with Joseph Fiennes at the Globe Theatre, London, prior to a charity performance of Romeo and Juliet, September 1, 2003. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>French actress Elsa Zylberstein and Gwyneth Paltrow at the Chanel show in Paris, January 22, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow cries as she gives her acceptance speech after winning the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Shakespeare in Love" at the 71st Academy Awards, March 21, 2013. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow poses for photographers at the Vanity Fair Oscar party at Morton's in Los Angeles, March 24, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow in New York, April 24, 2000. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the premiere of "Y Tu Mama Tambien" in Los Angeles, March 12, 2002. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen</p>

<p>Gwyneth Paltrow at the premiere of "The Royal Tenenbaums" in Hollywood, December 6, 2001. REUTERS/File</p>

