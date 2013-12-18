Most downloaded songs of 2013
1. Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Wanz) was the top-selling track on iTunes this past year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
1. Thrift Shop by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Wanz) was the top-selling track on iTunes this past year. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2. Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke (feat. T.I. & Pharrell) was second. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
2. Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke (feat. T.I. & Pharrell) was second. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
3. Radioactive by Imagine Dragons was third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3. Radioactive by Imagine Dragons was third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
4. Just Give Me A Reason by Pink (feat. Nate Ruess) was fourth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4. Just Give Me A Reason by Pink (feat. Nate Ruess) was fourth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Ray Dalton). REUTERS/Phil McCarten
5. Can't Hold Us by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis (feat. Ray Dalton). REUTERS/Phil McCarten
6. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
6. When I Was Your Man by Bruno Mars. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
7. Stay by Rihanna (feat. Mikky Ekko). REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
7. Stay by Rihanna (feat. Mikky Ekko). REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
8. Roar by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8. Roar by Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
9. Royals by Lorde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9. Royals by Lorde. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
10. Mirrors by Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake
10. Mirrors by Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Next Slideshows
Celebrity breakups of 2013
Famous couples who split up this past year.
Jingle Ball concert in New York
Miley Cyrus, Robin Thicke, Pitbull and others headline New York's Jingle Ball concert.
American Country Awards
Highlights from the annual American Country Awards.
Pictures of the Year: Fashion
Our top fashion images of the year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.