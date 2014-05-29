Most hated men in America
1: Donald Sterling is now the most hated man in America, according to the latest ranking of the 'Most Hated Man in America' poll from E-Poll Market Research. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Bernie Madoff is second. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
3: O.J. Simpson is third. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool
3 (tie): So is Conrad Murray. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool
5: Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Phil Spector. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections
7: Aaron Hernandez. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
8: Michael Lohan. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
9: Eliot Spitzer. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Next Slideshows
Women of the Israeli military
Military service is mandatory in Israel with women accounting for one out of every three soldiers.
Athletes with tattoos
A look at athletes with ink - from David Beckham to Serena Williams.
The class of 2014
Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.
Maya Angelou: 1928 - 2014
Images from the life of the renowned poet and civil rights activist.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.