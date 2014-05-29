Edition:
Most hated men in America

1: Donald Sterling is now the most hated man in America, according to the latest ranking of the 'Most Hated Man in America' poll from E-Poll Market Research. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 29, 2014
2: Bernie Madoff is second. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, May 29, 2014
3: O.J. Simpson is third. REUTERS/Jeff Scheid/Pool

Thursday, May 29, 2014
3 (tie): So is Conrad Murray. REUTERS/Robyn Beck/Pool

Thursday, May 29, 2014
5: Justin Bieber. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, May 29, 2014
6: Phil Spector. REUTERS/California Department of Corrections

Thursday, May 29, 2014
7: Aaron Hernandez. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Thursday, May 29, 2014
8: Michael Lohan. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

Thursday, May 29, 2014
9: Eliot Spitzer. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, May 29, 2014
