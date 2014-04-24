Most influential people
Singer Beyonce has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2014 list include: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Singer Beyonce has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2014 list include: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
NBA player Jason Collins. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
NBA player Jason Collins. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Actor Robert Redford. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Robert Redford. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Founder and chairman of online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter Natalie Massenet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Founder and chairman of online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter Natalie Massenet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
TV host Seth Meyers. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
TV host Seth Meyers. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Indonesian domestic helper Erwiana Sulistyaningsih. Erwiana was badly beaten by her employer in a case that sparked widespread outrage over the treatment of domestic workers. REUTERS/Stringer
Indonesian domestic helper Erwiana Sulistyaningsih. Erwiana was badly beaten by her employer in a case that sparked widespread outrage over the treatment of domestic workers. REUTERS/Stringer
Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL
Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL
Pope Francis. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Pope Francis. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Next Slideshows
Bullfighting master class
School children learn the ins and outs of bullfighting.
NY cat cafe
The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan.
Inside Facebook
A behind the scenes look at Facebook.
Born free in South Africa
Around 20 million South Africans - or some 40 percent of the population - are so-called "Born Frees," the term bestowed on the first generation to grow up with...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.