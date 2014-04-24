Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Apr 24, 2014 | 11:15am EDT

Most influential people

<p>Singer Beyonce has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2014 list include: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Singer Beyonce has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2014 list include: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Singer Beyonce has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2014 list include: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 15
<p>NBA player Jason Collins. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi</p>

NBA player Jason Collins. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Thursday, April 24, 2014

NBA player Jason Collins. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
2 / 15
<p>Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 15
<p>GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, April 24, 2014

GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
4 / 15
<p>Actor Robert Redford. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Actor Robert Redford. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Actor Robert Redford. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
5 / 15
<p>Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma. REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Tencent Chairman and CEO Pony Ma. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Close
6 / 15
<p>Founder and chairman of online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter Natalie Massenet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Founder and chairman of online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter Natalie Massenet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Founder and chairman of online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter Natalie Massenet. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Close
7 / 15
<p>TV host Seth Meyers. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

TV host Seth Meyers. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Thursday, April 24, 2014

TV host Seth Meyers. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas

Close
8 / 15
<p>Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Secretary of State John Kerry. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
9 / 15
<p>Indonesian domestic helper Erwiana Sulistyaningsih. Erwiana was badly beaten by her employer in a case that sparked widespread outrage over the treatment of domestic workers. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Indonesian domestic helper Erwiana Sulistyaningsih. Erwiana was badly beaten by her employer in a case that sparked widespread outrage over the treatment of domestic workers. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Indonesian domestic helper Erwiana Sulistyaningsih. Erwiana was badly beaten by her employer in a case that sparked widespread outrage over the treatment of domestic workers. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
10 / 15
<p>Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Close
11 / 15
<p>Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission Mary Jo White. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Close
12 / 15
<p>Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Close
13 / 15
<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL</p>

Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin. REUTERS/Maxim Shipenkov/POOL

Close
14 / 15
<p>Pope Francis. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

Pope Francis. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Thursday, April 24, 2014

Pope Francis. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Bullfighting master class

Bullfighting master class

Next Slideshows

Bullfighting master class

Bullfighting master class

School children learn the ins and outs of bullfighting.

Apr 23 2014
NY cat cafe

NY cat cafe

The cat cafe is a pop-up promotional cafe that features cats and beverages in the Bowery section of Manhattan.

Apr 23 2014
Inside Facebook

Inside Facebook

A behind the scenes look at Facebook.

Apr 23 2014
Born free in South Africa

Born free in South Africa

Around 20 million South Africans - or some 40 percent of the population - are so-called "Born Frees," the term bestowed on the first generation to grow up with...

Apr 23 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast