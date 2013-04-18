Most influential people
Entertainer Jay-Z has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2013 list include: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Entertainer Jay-Z has made the latest Time 100 list. Others on the 2013 list include: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY). REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Miami Heat forward LeBron James. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Miami Heat forward LeBron James. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousufzai. REUTERS/Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham
Entertainer Frank Ocean. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Entertainer Frank Ocean. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Designer Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Michael Kors. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Tennis player Li Na of China. REUTERS/David Gray
Tennis player Li Na of China. REUTERS/David Gray
National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
National Rifle Association CEO Wayne LaPierre. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Pope Francis. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Pope Francis. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen. REUTERS/Vincent West
Norwegian chess player Magnus Carlsen. REUTERS/Vincent West
Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Greenlight Capital founder David Einhorn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
California Attorney General Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Jason Reed
California Attorney General Kamala Harris. REUTERS/Jason Reed
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. REUTERS/KCNA
Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Justin Timberlake. REUTERS/Mike Blake
China's first lady Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Stringer
China's first lady Peng Liyuan. REUTERS/Stringer
Comedian Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Comedian Jimmy Fallon. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Daniel Day Lewis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Daniel Day Lewis. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Brazil Supreme Court Judge Joaquim Barbosa. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
Brazil Supreme Court Judge Joaquim Barbosa. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
Kickstarter CEO Perry Chen. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Kickstarter CEO Perry Chen. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Talent Manager Scooter Braun. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
Talent Manager Scooter Braun. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
AC Milan soccer player Mario Balotelli. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
AC Milan soccer player Mario Balotelli. REUTERS/Giorgio Benvenuti
Next Slideshows
Boston bomb revealed
A look at the remains of an explosive device found on scene at the Boston Marathon.
Funeral for Thatcher
Images from the funeral of Margaret Thatcher.
Protests over Venezuela election
Supporters of Venezuela opposition leader Henrique Capriles demand a recount in the aftermath of a close election to replace the late Hugo Chavez.
North Korea celebrates
Pyongyang marks the anniversary of its founder's birth.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.