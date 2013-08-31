Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Aug 30, 2013 | 8:15pm EDT

Most livable cities

<p>1. Melbourne, Australia. The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its list of the 10 most livable cities in the world, of which Melbourne tops the list. Rowers train at dawn on the Yarra River in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

1. Melbourne, Australia. The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its list of the 10 most livable cities in the world, of which Melbourne tops the list. Rowers train at dawn on the Yarra River in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville more

Friday, August 30, 2013

1. Melbourne, Australia. The Economist Intelligence Unit releases its list of the 10 most livable cities in the world, of which Melbourne tops the list. Rowers train at dawn on the Yarra River in Melbourne January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
1 / 10
<p>2. Vienna, Austria. Members of the opening committee dance during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball (Opernball) in Vienna, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner</p>

2. Vienna, Austria. Members of the opening committee dance during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball (Opernball) in Vienna, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Friday, August 30, 2013

2. Vienna, Austria. Members of the opening committee dance during the opening ceremony of the traditional Opera Ball (Opernball) in Vienna, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Close
2 / 10
<p>3. Vancouver, Canada. A fisherman wades across the mouth of the Capilano River fishing for salmon in West Vancouver, British Columbia August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

3. Vancouver, Canada. A fisherman wades across the mouth of the Capilano River fishing for salmon in West Vancouver, British Columbia August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Friday, August 30, 2013

3. Vancouver, Canada. A fisherman wades across the mouth of the Capilano River fishing for salmon in West Vancouver, British Columbia August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Close
3 / 10
<p>4. Toronto, Canada. The sun rises over the CN tower and the skyline in Toronto, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

4. Toronto, Canada. The sun rises over the CN tower and the skyline in Toronto, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Friday, August 30, 2013

4. Toronto, Canada. The sun rises over the CN tower and the skyline in Toronto, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
4 / 10
<p>5. Calgary, Canada. Canadian astronaut commander Chris Hadfield (C) leads the 101st Calgary Stampede parade as parade marshall in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol</p>

5. Calgary, Canada. Canadian astronaut commander Chris Hadfield (C) leads the 101st Calgary Stampede parade as parade marshall in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Friday, August 30, 2013

5. Calgary, Canada. Canadian astronaut commander Chris Hadfield (C) leads the 101st Calgary Stampede parade as parade marshall in Calgary, Alberta, July 5, 2013. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Close
5 / 10
<p>6. Adelaide, Australia. Members of the Nuon Solar team from the Netherlands celebrate at the finish line of the 3021km- (1877 miles) World Solar Challenge in Adelaide September 28, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Lewis</p>

6. Adelaide, Australia. Members of the Nuon Solar team from the Netherlands celebrate at the finish line of the 3021km- (1877 miles) World Solar Challenge in Adelaide September 28, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Lewis

Friday, August 30, 2013

6. Adelaide, Australia. Members of the Nuon Solar team from the Netherlands celebrate at the finish line of the 3021km- (1877 miles) World Solar Challenge in Adelaide September 28, 2005. REUTERS/Tony Lewis

Close
6 / 10
<p>7. Sydney, Australia. A passenger ferry navigates past the Sydney Opera House, as a rainbow is seen in the sky, on a sunny winter afternoon in central Sydney July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz</p>

7. Sydney, Australia. A passenger ferry navigates past the Sydney Opera House, as a rainbow is seen in the sky, on a sunny winter afternoon in central Sydney July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Friday, August 30, 2013

7. Sydney, Australia. A passenger ferry navigates past the Sydney Opera House, as a rainbow is seen in the sky, on a sunny winter afternoon in central Sydney July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Close
7 / 10
<p>8. Helsinki, Finland. A woman walks past Helsinki cathedral March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

8. Helsinki, Finland. A woman walks past Helsinki cathedral March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Friday, August 30, 2013

8. Helsinki, Finland. A woman walks past Helsinki cathedral March 4, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Close
8 / 10
<p>9. Perth, Australia. Shoppers stroll through a central Perth arcade May 25, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

9. Perth, Australia. Shoppers stroll through a central Perth arcade May 25, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, August 30, 2013

9. Perth, Australia. Shoppers stroll through a central Perth arcade May 25, 2008. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
9 / 10
<p>10. Auckland, New Zealand. A jogger runs along the seawall in Auckland September 26, 2011, with the city skyline in the background. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

10. Auckland, New Zealand. A jogger runs along the seawall in Auckland September 26, 2011, with the city skyline in the background. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Friday, August 30, 2013

10. Auckland, New Zealand. A jogger runs along the seawall in Auckland September 26, 2011, with the city skyline in the background. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Deadly Honduran landslide

Deadly Honduran landslide

Next Slideshows

Deadly Honduran landslide

Deadly Honduran landslide

People mourn during the funeral of six children who were killed when their house collapsed in a landslide after heavy rains.

Aug 30 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aug 30 2013
Conflict in the Congo

Conflict in the Congo

Armed forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo battle with M23 rebels outside Goma.

Aug 30 2013
Vietnam frees 15,446 prisoners

Vietnam frees 15,446 prisoners

Vietnam frees 15,446 prisoners to mark its National Day, with the exception of political dissidents.

Aug 30 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast