Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 20, 2015 | 10:55am EDT

Most livable cities

1. Melbourne, Australia, is the most livable city in the world, according to the latest annual ranking from The Economist Intelligence Unit. The ranking considers 30 factors, ranging from safety to infrastructure, across 140 cities. REUTERS/Toby Melville

1. Melbourne, Australia, is the most livable city in the world, according to the latest annual ranking from The Economist Intelligence Unit. The ranking considers 30 factors, ranging from safety to infrastructure, across 140 cities. REUTERS/Toby...more

Reuters / Monday, January 23, 2012
1. Melbourne, Australia, is the most livable city in the world, according to the latest annual ranking from The Economist Intelligence Unit. The ranking considers 30 factors, ranging from safety to infrastructure, across 140 cities. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
1 / 11
2. Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

2. Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

Reuters / Thursday, February 07, 2013
2. Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
Close
2 / 11
3: Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

3: Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
3: Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
Close
3 / 11
4: Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

4: Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Tuesday, August 04, 2015
4: Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
4 / 11
5: Calgary, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol

5: Calgary, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol

Reuters / Sunday, July 06, 2014
5: Calgary, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol
Close
5 / 11
5 (tie): Adelaide, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

5 (tie): Adelaide, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Sunday, February 15, 2015
5 (tie): Adelaide, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
6 / 11
7: Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

7: Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2013
7: Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Close
7 / 11
8: Perth, Australia. REUTERS/Rebekah Kebede

8: Perth, Australia. REUTERS/Rebekah Kebede

Reuters / Friday, November 23, 2012
8: Perth, Australia. REUTERS/Rebekah Kebede
Close
8 / 11
9: Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

9: Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2011
9: Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
9 / 11
10: Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Jarno Mela/Lehtikuva

10: Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Jarno Mela/Lehtikuva

Reuters / Tuesday, January 08, 2013
10: Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Jarno Mela/Lehtikuva
Close
10 / 11
10 (tie): Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

10 (tie): Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
10 (tie): Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
St. Louis tensions flare

St. Louis tensions flare

Next Slideshows

St. Louis tensions flare

St. Louis tensions flare

St. Louis police kill a black teenager who they say pointed a gun at them, sparking resurgence in racial tensions in Ferguson.

Aug 20 2015
Drought-stricken Cuba

Drought-stricken Cuba

Cuba put its civil defense system on alert due to a year-long drought that is forecast to worsen in the coming months and has already damaged agriculture and...

Aug 19 2015
Devastation of Tianjin

Devastation of Tianjin

The aftermath of the explosions in the Chinese port city.

Aug 19 2015
Riskiest airlines?

Riskiest airlines?

Airlines banned from operating within the European Union, according to the EU's transport ministry.

Aug 19 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast