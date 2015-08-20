Most livable cities
1. Melbourne, Australia, is the most livable city in the world, according to the latest annual ranking from The Economist Intelligence Unit. The ranking considers 30 factors, ranging from safety to infrastructure, across 140 cities. REUTERS/Toby...more
2. Vienna, Austria. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer
3: Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms
4: Toronto, Canada. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
5: Calgary, Canada. REUTERS/Todd Korol
5 (tie): Adelaide, Australia. REUTERS/David Gray
7: Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
8: Perth, Australia. REUTERS/Rebekah Kebede
9: Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
10: Helsinki, Finland. REUTERS/Jarno Mela/Lehtikuva
10 (tie): Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
St. Louis tensions flare
St. Louis police kill a black teenager who they say pointed a gun at them, sparking resurgence in racial tensions in Ferguson.
Drought-stricken Cuba
Cuba put its civil defense system on alert due to a year-long drought that is forecast to worsen in the coming months and has already damaged agriculture and...
Devastation of Tianjin
The aftermath of the explosions in the Chinese port city.
Riskiest airlines?
Airlines banned from operating within the European Union, according to the EU's transport ministry.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.