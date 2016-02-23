Edition:
Most livable cities

1: Vienna, Austria's grand capital on the Danube river, offers the highest quality of life of all cities in the world, according to the latest liveability list compiled by consulting firm Mercer. The survey of 230 cities helps companies and organizations determine compensation and hardship allowances for international staff. It uses dozens of criteria such as political stability, health care, education, crime, recreation and transport. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
2: Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
3: Auckland, New Zealand. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Monday, September 26, 2011
4: Munich, Germany. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Saturday, September 19, 2015
5: Vancouver, Canada. REUTERS/Ben Nelms

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
6: Duesseldorf, Germany. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Monday, February 20, 2012
7: Frankfurt, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
8: Geneva, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Sunday, September 02, 2012
9: Copenhagen, Denmark. REUTERS/Jens Noergaard Larsen/Scanpix Denmark

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
10: Sydney, Australia. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 26, 2013
