Most memorable TV moments
1: News coverage of the September 11th attacks were the most impactful TV moment of the last fifty years, according to a new study from Nielsen and Sony Electronics. REUTERS/Sean Adair
2: News coverage of the levees breaking following Hurricane Katrina was second. News-oriented items that crossed generations proved to be the most influential TV experiences, and stories of a communal nature or with widespread relevance also...more
3: The O.J. Simpson verdict was third.
4: The Challenger space shuttle disaster. REUTERS/NASA
5: The death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza
6: The O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase.
7: The Japan earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/KYODO
8: The Columbine school shooting.
9: The BP Deepwater Horizon Gulf of Mexico oil spill. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
10: The funeral of Princess Diana.
11: The death of Whitney Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
12: The capture and execution of Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Handout
13: Barack Obama's acceptance speech. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
14: The marriage of Kate Middleton and Prince William. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
15: The assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
16: The Oklahoma City bombing. REUTERS/File
17: The Bush vs. Gore election results. REUTERS/File
18: The Rodney King beating and Los Angeles riots. REUTERS/Lee Celano
19: The Casey Anthony verdict. REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool
20; The funeral of President John F. Kennedy. REUTERS/JFK Library
