Pictures | Wed Jul 11, 2012 | 6:35pm EDT

Most memorable TV moments

<p>1: News coverage of the September 11th attacks were the most impactful TV moment of the last fifty years, according to a new study from Nielsen and Sony Electronics. REUTERS/Sean Adair </p>

<p>2: News coverage of the levees breaking following Hurricane Katrina was second. News-oriented items that crossed generations proved to be the most influential TV experiences, and stories of a communal nature or with widespread relevance also resonated with viewers. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith </p>

<p>3: The O.J. Simpson verdict was third. </p>

<p>4: The Challenger space shuttle disaster. REUTERS/NASA</p>

<p>5: The death of Osama bin Laden. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza</p>

<p>6: The O.J. Simpson white Bronco chase. </p>

<p>7: The Japan earthquake and tsunami. REUTERS/KYODO </p>

<p>8: The Columbine school shooting. </p>

<p>9: The BP Deepwater Horizon Gulf of Mexico oil spill. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

<p>10: The funeral of Princess Diana. </p>

<p>11: The death of Whitney Houston. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>12: The capture and execution of Saddam Hussein. REUTERS/Handout </p>

<p>13: Barack Obama's acceptance speech. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>14: The marriage of Kate Middleton and Prince William. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

<p>15: The assassination of President John F. Kennedy. </p>

<p>16: The Oklahoma City bombing. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>17: The Bush vs. Gore election results. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>18: The Rodney King beating and Los Angeles riots. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

<p>19: The Casey Anthony verdict. REUTERS/Red Huber/Pool</p>

<p>20; The funeral of President John F. Kennedy. REUTERS/JFK Library</p>

