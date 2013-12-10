1: Adam Sandler has topped the list of Hollywood's most-overpaid actors, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The list, compiled annually, counts the last three films an actor has starred in over the past three years, then examines actors' pay, film budgets and expenses to calculate the average return an actor brings per dollar paid. Forbes estimates that Sandler's last three films returned an average of $3.40 for every dollar he was paid. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni