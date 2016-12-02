Most popular Instagram photos
Canadian women's wheelchair basketball player Jamey Jewells kisses her husband and fellow wheelchair basketball player Adam Lancia after her playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in the preliminary beach volleyball event at the Rio Olympics August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A giant panda cub falls from the stage while 23 giant pandas born in 2016 are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of the USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp in the 5,000m heats at the Rio Olympics August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes
Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Roger Bolliger (R) of Switzerland and Shota Kawamoto of Japan compete in the Men's Road Race C1-2-3 at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma, Nani, Rui Patricio and the trophy after winning Euro 2016 against France July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
He Zi of China recieves a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. She accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay at the Rio Olympics August 13, 2016 bringing his career total to 23 golds. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Giant panda cubs are seen inside baskets during their debut appearance to visitors at a giant panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, August 21, 2015. A total of 10 giant panda cubs that were born in the center this year, aging from...more
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday...more
The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia,September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the men�s 200m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28,...more
