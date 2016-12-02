Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 2, 2016 | 3:51pm EST

Most popular Instagram photos

Canadian women's wheelchair basketball player Jamey Jewells kisses her husband and fellow wheelchair basketball player Adam Lancia after her playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Canadian women's wheelchair basketball player Jamey Jewells kisses her husband and fellow wheelchair basketball player Adam Lancia after her playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Canadian women's wheelchair basketball player Jamey Jewells kisses her husband and fellow wheelchair basketball player Adam Lancia after her playoff match against China at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Close
1 / 30
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in the preliminary beach volleyball event at the Rio Olympics August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in the preliminary beach volleyball event at the Rio Olympics August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, August 07, 2016
Doaa Elghobashy of Egypt and Kira Walkenhorst of Germany compete in the preliminary beach volleyball event at the Rio Olympics August 7, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 30
A giant panda cub falls from the stage while 23 giant pandas born in 2016 are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

A giant panda cub falls from the stage while 23 giant pandas born in 2016 are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A giant panda cub falls from the stage while 23 giant pandas born in 2016 are seen on a display at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, September 29, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS
Close
3 / 30
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of the USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp in the 5,000m heats at the Rio Olympics August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of the USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp in the 5,000m heats at the Rio Olympics August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Nikki Hamblin of New Zealand stops running during the race to help fellow competitor Abbey D'Agostino of the USA after D'Agostino suffered a cramp in the 5,000m heats at the Rio Olympics August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
4 / 30
Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes

Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2016
Air Force One carrying U.S. President Barack Obama and his family flies over a neighborhood of Havana as it approaches the runway to land at Havana's international airport, March 20, 2016. REUTERS/Alberto Reyes
Close
5 / 30
Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Fishermen place bamboo, where they will later place tree branches and fish food, to catch fish in a river in Dhaka, Bangladesh November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain
Close
6 / 30
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

Reuters / Friday, October 21, 2016
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun during military exercises near the village of Divychky in Kiev region, Ukraine, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Close
7 / 30
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera

Reuters / Monday, September 12, 2016
A demonstrator looks at a riot policeman during a protest marking the country's 1973 military coup in Santiago, Chile September 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Vera
Close
8 / 30
Roger Bolliger (R) of Switzerland and Shota Kawamoto of Japan compete in the Men's Road Race C1-2-3 at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Roger Bolliger (R) of Switzerland and Shota Kawamoto of Japan compete in the Men's Road Race C1-2-3 at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Reuters / Friday, September 16, 2016
Roger Bolliger (R) of Switzerland and Shota Kawamoto of Japan compete in the Men's Road Race C1-2-3 at the Rio Paralympics September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Close
9 / 30
Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Thursday, November 10, 2016
Riders and their horses of the Spanish Riding School of Vienna perform a dress rehearsal for the media at the SSE Arena in London, Britain November 10, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
10 / 30
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma, Nani, Rui Patricio and the trophy after winning Euro 2016 against France July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma, Nani, Rui Patricio and the trophy after winning Euro 2016 against France July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine

Reuters / Sunday, July 10, 2016
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Ricardo Quaresma, Nani, Rui Patricio and the trophy after winning Euro 2016 against France July 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carl Recine
Close
11 / 30
Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Clouds surround the Christ the Redeemer statue over Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 30
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, November 15, 2016
A man walks through a garden on an autumn day in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir, November 15, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
13 / 30
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
People walk on a sightseeing platform in Zhangjiajie, Hunan Province, China, August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
14 / 30
He Zi of China recieves a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. She accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

He Zi of China recieves a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. She accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
He Zi of China recieves a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. She accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Close
15 / 30
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay at the Rio Olympics August 13, 2016 bringing his career total to 23 golds. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay at the Rio Olympics August 13, 2016 bringing his career total to 23 golds. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2016
Michael Phelps of the U.S. reacts after winning gold in the 4 x 100m medley relay at the Rio Olympics August 13, 2016 bringing his career total to 23 golds. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
Close
16 / 30
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
Dairy cows nuzzle a barn cat as they wait to be milked at a farm in Granby, Quebec July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi
Close
17 / 30
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
A remote-controlled plane in the form of a witch flies over a neighborhood as the sun sets during Halloween in Encinitas, California, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
18 / 30
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Sunday, August 14, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks at Andre De Grasse of Canada as they compete in the men's 100m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
19 / 30
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

Reuters / Tuesday, July 19, 2016
The full moon is pictured behind the Christ the Redeemer statue ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Close
20 / 30
Giant panda cubs are seen inside baskets during their debut appearance to visitors at a giant panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, August 21, 2015. A total of 10 giant panda cubs that were born in the center this year, aging from one week to two months, met visitors for the first time, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Giant panda cubs are seen inside baskets during their debut appearance to visitors at a giant panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, August 21, 2015. A total of 10 giant panda cubs that were born in the center this year, aging from...more

Reuters / Friday, August 21, 2015
Giant panda cubs are seen inside baskets during their debut appearance to visitors at a giant panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, August 21, 2015. A total of 10 giant panda cubs that were born in the center this year, aging from one week to two months, met visitors for the first time, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 30
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday...more

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
A Guardsman faints at Horseguards Parade for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. Trooping the Colour is a ceremony to honour Queen Elizabeth's official birthday. The Queen celebrates her 90th birthday this year. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
22 / 30
The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia,September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia,September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Reuters / Saturday, September 17, 2016
The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia,September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Close
23 / 30
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Monday, June 20, 2016
An emu runs to escape an approaching wildfire as it burns near Potrero, California, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
24 / 30
Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the men�s 200m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the men�s 200m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, August 17, 2016
Usain Bolt of Jamaica and Andre De Grasse of Canada compete in the men�s 200m semifinals at the Rio Olympics August 17, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
25 / 30
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured after Hurricane Matthew passes in Lumberton, North Carolina, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
26 / 30
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is seen after it was vandalized in Los Angeles, California October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
27 / 30
Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Red and white balloons are released during the opening ceremony of newly built Yavuz Sultan Selim bridge, the third bridge over the Bosphorus linking the city's European and Asian sides in Istanbul, Turkey, August 26, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
28 / 30
A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A protestor uses a tennis racket to return a tear gas canister during a demonstration to protest the government's proposed labour law reforms in Nantes, France, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
29 / 30
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28,...more

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama perform a reading of the children's book "Where the Wild Things Are" for children gathered for the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, March 28, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Next Slideshows

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

The world's varied landscapes in our top environment pictures of the year.

Dec 02 2016
Inside government-controlled Aleppo

Inside government-controlled Aleppo

A ground and air campaign by Syrian government forces and their Russian and Lebanese allies has left 250,000 civilians with rapidly dwindling food and medical...

Dec 02 2016
Escaping the Islamic State frontlines

Escaping the Islamic State frontlines

Civilians flee the fighting in Mosul, trying to avoid being trapped between frontlines, as the battle for the last major stronghold in Iraq continues.

Dec 02 2016
Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top fashion photos of the year.

Dec 01 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast