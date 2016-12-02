Most popular Instagram photos

Giant panda cubs are seen inside baskets during their debut appearance to visitors at a giant panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, August 21, 2015. A total of 10 giant panda cubs that were born in the center this year, aging from...more

Giant panda cubs are seen inside baskets during their debut appearance to visitors at a giant panda breeding centre in Ya'an, Sichuan province, China, August 21, 2015. A total of 10 giant panda cubs that were born in the center this year, aging from one week to two months, met visitors for the first time, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

Close