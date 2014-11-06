Most powerful people

Edition:
1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.

2. President Obama is second.

3. China's President Xi Jinping is third.

4. Pope Francis is fourth.

5. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is fifth.

6. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

7. Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

8. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

9. Google co-founder Sergey Brin.

10. Google CEO Larry Page.

10. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron.

11. Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud.

12. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.

13. China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang.

14. Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

15. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

16. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.

17. France's President Francois Hollande.

18. JPMorgan Chase and Co. chairman Jamie Dimon.

19. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

20. Rex Tillerson, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil.

