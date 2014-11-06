Most powerful people
1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes.
2. President Obama is second.
3. China's President Xi Jinping is third.
4. Pope Francis is fourth.
5. Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is fifth.
6. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
7. Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
8. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
9. Google co-founder Sergey Brin.
10. Google CEO Larry Page.
10. Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron.
11. Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz al-Saud.
12. Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett.
13. China's Prime Minister Li Keqiang.
14. Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.
15. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
16. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos.
17. France's President Francois Hollande.
18. JPMorgan Chase and Co. chairman Jamie Dimon.
19. Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
20. Rex Tillerson, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil.
Next Slideshows
Inside the Virgin Space Port
A tour of the Virgin Space Port in Mojave.
Fleeing Kobani
Kurdish refugees in camps just across the border from the battle raging in Kobani.
Election night rallies
Inside the midterm election night rallies.
Watching the results
Supporters react to the midterm results.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.