Most powerful people
1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
1: Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful person in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Aleksey Nikolskyi/RIA Novosti/Pool
2: U.S. President Barack Obama is second. REUTERS./Jessica Gow/Scanpix
2: U.S. President Barack Obama is second. REUTERS./Jessica Gow/Scanpix
3: China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
3: China's President Xi Jinping. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
4: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi
4: Pope Francis. REUTERS/Max Rossi
5: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
5: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
6: Bill Gates. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
6: Bill Gates. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
7: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
7: U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
8: Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency
8: Saudi King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. REUTERS/Saudi Press Agency
9: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
9: European Central Bank President Mario Draghi. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
10: Wal-Mart CEO Michael Duke. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
10: Wal-Mart CEO Michael Duke. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
11: British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
11: British Prime Minister David Cameron. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
12: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
12: Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
13: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13: Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
14: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool
14: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. REUTERS/Luong Thai Linh/Pool
15: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
15: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
16: ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
16: ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
17: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
17: Google co-founder Sergey Brin. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
17: Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
17: Google co-founder and CEO Larry Page. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
18: French President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Joe Penney
18: French President Francois Hollande. REUTERS/Joe Penney
19: Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
19: Apple CEO Tim Cook. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
20: Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
20: Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. REUTERS /Ueslei Marcelino
21: Chief of India's ruling congress party Sonia Gandhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
21: Chief of India's ruling congress party Sonia Gandhi. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
22: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
22: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
23: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/khamenei.ir
23: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. REUTERS/khamenei.ir
24: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
24: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
25: General Electric Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt. REUTERS/Mike Segar
25: General Electric Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Immelt. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Face of Facebook
The many faces of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Home Sweet Beetle
83-year-old Oscar Almaguer drives and lives in his 1967 Volkswagen Beetle in Mexico. He has lived in his car since his wife divorced him ten years ago.
A new life with 250 euros
In 2012, former salesman Jose Manuel Abel left his family behind in Spain and moved to Germany in search of work, arriving with just 250 euros in his pocket. A...
Google's mystery barge
Google is keeping a mysterious project under wraps on a barge in San Francisco Bay.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.