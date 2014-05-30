Most powerful women

1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or...more

1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or country the women lead. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Close