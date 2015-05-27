Most powerful women
1: Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The ranking is a combination of two scores: visibility--by press mentions--and the size of the organization or...more
2: Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is second. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
3: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
4: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
5: General Motors chief executive Mary Barra. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/Pool
6: International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
7: Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff is third. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
8: Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. REUTERS/Mike Segar
9: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
10: U.S. first lady Michelle Obama. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
11: South Korean President Park Geun-Hye. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
12: Oprah Winfrey. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
13: IBM CEO Virginia Rometty. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
14: Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman. REUTERS/David McNew
15: PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Indra Nooyi. REUTERS/Mike Segar
16: Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos
17: Mondelez International Chairman and CEO Irene Rosenfeld. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
18: Santander Group chair Ana-Patricia Botin REUTERS/Paul Hackett
19: President and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
20: Lockheed Martin Chairman and CEO Marillyn A. Hewson. REUTERS/Neil Hall
21: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
22: Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
23: UN Development Program Administrator Helen Clark. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Idlib's last stand
Insurgents have taken control of all but a few government strongholds in Syria's northwestern province.
Battle for Yemen
Houthi, Sunni and Islamist militias fight for control of Yemen.
Death in the jungle
Malaysian police forensic teams, pull out the remains of suspected victims of human traffickers from shallow graves at a jungle camp near the border with...
Resettling the Rohingya
Recently arrived Rohingya migrants settle into life in a temporary compound for refugees in Indonesia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.