Most searched celebrities of 2013
1: Miley Cyrus was the most searched celebrity on Google in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
1: Miley Cyrus was the most searched celebrity on Google in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2: Drake was the second most searched for. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
2: Drake was the second most searched for. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
3: Kim Kardashian was third. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
3: Kim Kardashian was third. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
4: Justin Bieber was fourth. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva
4: Justin Bieber was fourth. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva
5: Beyonce was fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
5: Beyonce was fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Rihanna was sixth. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
6: Rihanna was sixth. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
7: Taylor Swift was seventh. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
7: Taylor Swift was seventh. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
8: Selena Gomez was eighth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Selena Gomez was eighth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Katy Perry was ninth. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
9: Katy Perry was ninth. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10: Kanye West was tenth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
10: Kanye West was tenth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Next Slideshows
Miley on stage
The provocative Miley Cyrus in concert.
Cast in wax
From Britney Spears to Barack Obama, a look at the figures cast in wax.
Most downloaded songs of 2013
The top-selling tracks on iTunes this past year.
Celebrity breakups of 2013
Famous couples who split up this past year.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.