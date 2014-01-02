Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jan 2, 2014 | 3:40pm EST

Most searched celebrities of 2013

<p>1: Miley Cyrus was the most searched celebrity on Google in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

1: Miley Cyrus was the most searched celebrity on Google in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 02, 2014

1: Miley Cyrus was the most searched celebrity on Google in 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
1 / 10
<p>2: Drake was the second most searched for. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

2: Drake was the second most searched for. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, January 02, 2014

2: Drake was the second most searched for. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
2 / 10
<p>3: Kim Kardashian was third. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

3: Kim Kardashian was third. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, January 02, 2014

3: Kim Kardashian was third. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
3 / 10
<p>4: Justin Bieber was fourth. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva</p>

4: Justin Bieber was fourth. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva

Thursday, January 02, 2014

4: Justin Bieber was fourth. REUTERS/Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva

Close
4 / 10
<p>5: Beyonce was fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

5: Beyonce was fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 02, 2014

5: Beyonce was fifth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 10
<p>6: Rihanna was sixth. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

6: Rihanna was sixth. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, January 02, 2014

6: Rihanna was sixth. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
6 / 10
<p>7: Taylor Swift was seventh. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

7: Taylor Swift was seventh. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, January 02, 2014

7: Taylor Swift was seventh. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
7 / 10
<p>8: Selena Gomez was eighth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

8: Selena Gomez was eighth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, January 02, 2014

8: Selena Gomez was eighth. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 10
<p>9: Katy Perry was ninth. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

9: Katy Perry was ninth. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, January 02, 2014

9: Katy Perry was ninth. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 10
<p>10: Kanye West was tenth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau</p>

10: Kanye West was tenth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Thursday, January 02, 2014

10: Kanye West was tenth. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Miley on stage

Miley on stage

Next Slideshows

Miley on stage

Miley on stage

The provocative Miley Cyrus in concert.

Jan 02 2014
Cast in wax

Cast in wax

From Britney Spears to Barack Obama, a look at the figures cast in wax.

Dec 19 2013
Most downloaded songs of 2013

Most downloaded songs of 2013

The top-selling tracks on iTunes this past year.

Dec 18 2013
Celebrity breakups of 2013

Celebrity breakups of 2013

Famous couples who split up this past year.

Dec 18 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast