Most Twitter followers
1: Katy Perry is the most followed celebrity on Twitter, according to TwitterCounter.com. The singer boasts 46.68 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Justin Bieber is second with 45.59 million followers. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
3: Lady Gaga is third with 40.42 million followers. REUTERS/Issei Kato
4: President Obama has 39.40 million followers. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
5: Taylor Swift has 36.35 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6: Britney Spears has 33.84 million followers. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
7: Rihanna has 32.55 million followers. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
8: Justin Timberlake has 28.10 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Jennifer Lopez has 25.24 million followers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
10: Ellen DeGeneres has 23.40 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
11: Shakira has 22.69 million followers. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
12: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has 22.41 million followers. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
13: Oprah Winfrey has 21.97 million followers. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
14: Pink has 20.78 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
15: Demi Lovato has 19.73 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
16: Kim Kardashian has 18.72 million followers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
17: Adele has 18.46 million followers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
18: Alicia Keys has 17.58 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
19: Harry Styles of One Direction has 17.46 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
20: Real Madrid's Kaka has 17.25 million followers. REUTERS/Juan Medina
21: Bruno Mars has 17.18 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
22: Nicki Minaj has 17.15 million followers. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
23: Selena Gomez has 17.00 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
24: Eminem has 16.05 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
25: Niall Horan of One Direction has 15.39 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
26: Miley Cyrus has 15.26 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
27: Ashton Kutcher has 15.19 million followers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
28: Pitbull has 14.84 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
29: Mariah Carey has 14.39 million followers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
30: Lil Wayne has 14.12 followers. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
31: Liam Payne of One Direction has 14.01 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
32: Avril Lavigne has 13.83 million followers. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
33: Louis Tomlinson of One Direction has 13.78 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
34: Bill Gates has 13.77 million followers. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
35: David Guetta has 13.23 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
36: Chris Brown has 13.18 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
37: Drake has 13.15 million followers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
38: Beyonce has 12.89 million followers. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
39: Paris Hilton has 12.27 million followers. REUTERS/Bartlomiej Barczyk/Agencja Gazeta
40: Ryan Seacrest has 12.09 million followers. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
41: Wiz Khalifa has 11.77 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
42: Jim Carrey has 11.66 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
43: Snoop Dogg has 11.01 million followers. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
44: Zayn Malik has 10.97 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
45: Ariana Grande has 10.93 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
46: Ashley Tisdale has 10.92 million followers. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
47: Tyra Banks has 10.92 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
48: Emma Watson has 10.84 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
49: Will.i.am has 10.67 million followers. REUTERS/Jason Reed
50: Jimmy Fallon has 10.61 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
