Most Twitter followers
1: Katy Perry is the most followed celebrity on Twitter, according to TwitterCounter.com. The singer boasts 84.9 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Justin Bieber is second with 77.5 million followers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
3: Taylor Swift has 73.3 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: President Obama has 71.5 million followers. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
5: Rihanna has 57.6 million followers. REUTERS/Stringer
6: Lady Gaga has 57.4 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7: Ellen DeGeneres has 56 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Justin Timberlake has 52.9 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Britney Spears has 44.5 million followers. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
10: Kim Kardashian has 42 million followers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
11: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has 41 million followers. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
12: Selena Gomez has 40.7 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13: Ariana Grande has 37.5 million followers. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
14: Shakira has 37.4 million followers. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
15: Jimmy Fallon has 37.3 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
16: Jennifer Lopez has 35 million followers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
17: Demi Lovato has 35 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
18: Oprah Winfrey has 31.8 million followers. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
19: Drake has 30 million followers. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
20: Lebron James has 29 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Segar
21: Bill Gates has 27.8 million followers. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
22: Pink has 27.8 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
23: Miley Cyrus has 27.8 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
24: Harry Styles of One Direction has 27.6 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
25: Kevin Hart has 27 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
26: Lil Wayne has 26.2 followers. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
27: Adele has 25.7 million followers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
28: Bruno Mars has 24.9 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
29: Niall Horan of One Direction has 24.7 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
30: Wiz Khalifa has 24.5 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
31: Real Madrid's Kaka has 24.4 million followers. REUTERS/Juan Medina
32: Neil Patrick Harris has 23.2 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
33: Alicia Keys has 23.1 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
34: Liam Payne of One Direction has 22.4 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Next Slideshows
Tokyo Fashion Week
Creations and highlights from Tokyo fashion week.
Best of the Nickelodeon Awards
Stars get slimed at the annual awards show.
Best of Paris Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.
Chanel's fashion salon
Karl Lagerfeld pared down his usual over-the-top runway to recreate a traditional couture show with gold and mirrors at Paris Fashion Week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.