Most Twitter followers
1: Katy Perry is the most followed celebrity on Twitter, according to TwitterCounter.com. The singer boasts 81.2 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2: Justin Bieber is second with 73.77 million followers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
3: Taylor Swift has 69.68 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4: President Obama has 68.73 million followers. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
5: Rihanna has 32.55 million followers. REUTERS/Stringer
6: Lady Gaga has 54.62 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7: Ellen DeGeneres has 52.86 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
8: Justin Timberlake has 51.36 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
9: Britney Spears has 43.85 million followers. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
10: Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo has 40 million followers. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez
11: Kim Kardashian has 39.3 million followers. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
12: Selena Gomez has 37.8 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
13: Shakira has 36.40 million followers. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta
14: Ariana Grande has 35.67 million followers. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
15: Jennifer Lopez has 35.54 million followers. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
16: Jimmy Fallon has 34.37 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Blake
17: Demi Lovato has 33.39 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
18: Oprah Winfrey has 30.78 million followers. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
19: Drake has 28.22 million followers. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
20: Pink has 27.46 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
21: Lebron James has 27.07 million followers. REUTERS/Mike Segar
22: Harry Styles of One Direction has 26.82 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
23: Bill Gates has 26.71 million followers. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
24: Miley Cyrus has 25.83 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
25: Lil Wayne has 25.53 followers. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity
26: Kevin Hart has 24.93 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
27: Adele has 24.77 million followers. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
28: Bruno Mars has 24.32 million followers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
29: Niall Horan of One Direction has 24.16 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
30: Real Madrid's Kaka has 24.07 million followers. REUTERS/Juan Medina
31: Wiz Khalifa has 23.22 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
32: Alicia Keys has 22.85 million followers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
33: Liam Payne of One Direction has 21.83 million followers. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
34: Pitbull has 21.67 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
35: Neil Patrick Harris has 21.58 million followers. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Next Slideshows
Cruz confidential
On the campaign trail with Republican Ted Cruz.
Bombing Yemen
The effects of the Saudi-led bombing campaign.
Introducing Planet Nine
Views of the solar system, as astronomers announce there may be a ninth planet about 10 times bigger than Earth and orbiting far beyond Neptune.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.