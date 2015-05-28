Most valuable brands

1: Apple is again the most valuable brand in the world, winning back the top spot from Google, according to the latest Brandz ranking from Millward Brown. The ranking values the Apple brand at $247 billion, up a whopping 67% since last...more

1: Apple is again the most valuable brand in the world, winning back the top spot from Google, according to the latest Brandz ranking from Millward Brown. The ranking values the Apple brand at $247 billion, up a whopping 67% since last year. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close