Most valuable brands
1: Apple is again the most valuable brand in the world, winning back the top spot from Google, according to the latest Brandz ranking from Millward Brown. The ranking values the Apple brand at $247 billion, up a whopping 67% since last...more
2: Google's brand is valued at $173 billion, up 9% since last year. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
3: Microsoft is valued at $116 billion, up 28%. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
4: IBM's brand is valued at $94 billion, down 13% since last year. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
5: Visa is valued at $92 billion, up 16%. REUTERS/Jason Reed
6: AT&T is valued at $89 billion, up 15%. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
7: Verizon is valued at $86 billion, up 36%. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
8: Coca-Cola is valued at $84 billion, up 4%. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
9: McDonald's is valued at $81 billion, down 4%. REUTERS/Jim Young
10: Marlboro is valued at $80 billion, up 19%. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
11: Tencent is valued at $77 billion, up 43%. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
12: Facebook is valued at $71 billion, up 99%. REUTERS/Kimberly White
13: Alibaba is valued at $66 billion. REUTERS/Chance Chan
14: Amazon is valued at $62 billion, down 3%. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
15: China Mobile is valued at $60 billion, up 20%. REUTERS/David Gray
16: Wells Fargo is valued at $59 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
17: General Electric is valued at $59 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Mike Segar
18: UPS is valued at $52 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/John Sommers II
19: Disney is valued at $43 billion, up 24%. REUTERS/Scott Audette
20: MasterCard is valued at $40 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
21: Baidu is valued at $40 billion, up 35%. REUTERS/Jason Lee
22: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) is valued at $39 billion, down 8%. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
23: Vodafone is valued at $38 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico
24: SAP is valued at $38 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
25: American Express is valued at $38 billion, up 11%. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
26: Wal-Mart is valued at $35 billion, unchanged since last year. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
19: Deutsche Telekom is valued at $34 billion, up 18%. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
28: Nike is valued at $30 billion, up 21%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
29: Starbucks is valued at $29 billion, up 14%. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
30: Toyota is valued at $30 billion, down 2%. REUTERS/Aly Song
31: Home Depot is valued at $28 billion, up 25%. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
32: Louis Vuitton is valued at $27 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
33: Budweiser is valued at $27 billion, up 9%. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
34: BMW is valued at $26 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
35: HSBC is valued at 24 billion, down 11%. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
36: Royal Bank of Canada is valued at $24 billion, up 6%. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
37: Pampers is valued at $24 billion, up 5%. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
38: L'Oreal is valued at $23 billion, unchanged since last year. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
39: Hewlett-Packard is valued at $23 billion, up 18%. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
40: Subway is valued at $23 billion, up 7%. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
41: China Construction Bank is valued at $22 billion, down 12%. REUTERS/Aly Song
42: Zara is valued at $22 billion, down 5%. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
43: Mercedes Benz is valued at $22 billion, up 1%. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
44: Oracle is valued at $22 billion, up 4%. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
45: Samsung is valued at $22 billion, down 17%. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
46: Movistar is valued at $21 billion, up 2%. REUTERS/Albert Gea
47: TD Canada Trust is valued at $21 billion, up 3%. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
48: Commonwealth Bank is valued at $21 billion, down 2%. REUTERS/David Gray
49: Exxon Mobil is valued at $20 billion, up 3%. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
50: Agricultural Bank of China is valued at $20 billion, up 11%. REUTERS/Aly Song
