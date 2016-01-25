Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 25, 2016 | 4:25pm EST

Most valuable NBA teams

1: The New York Knicks are the most valuable team in the NBA at $3 billion, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Knicks top the list based on their current TV contract and high prices for premium seating. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

1: The New York Knicks are the most valuable team in the NBA at $3 billion, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Knicks top the list based on their current TV contract and high prices for premium seating. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Reuters / Saturday, April 20, 2013
1: The New York Knicks are the most valuable team in the NBA at $3 billion, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Knicks top the list based on their current TV contract and high prices for premium seating. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
Close
1 / 30
2: The Los Angeles Lakers are second at $2.7 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

2: The Los Angeles Lakers are second at $2.7 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
2: The Los Angeles Lakers are second at $2.7 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 30
3: The Chicago Bulls are third at $2.3 billion. John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

3: The Chicago Bulls are third at $2.3 billion. John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2016
3: The Chicago Bulls are third at $2.3 billion. John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 30
4: The Boston Celtics are worth $2.1 billion. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

4: The Boston Celtics are worth $2.1 billion. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
4: The Boston Celtics are worth $2.1 billion. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 30
5: The Los Angeles Clippers are worth $2 billion. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

5: The Los Angeles Clippers are worth $2 billion. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, November 14, 2015
5: The Los Angeles Clippers are worth $2 billion. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 30
6: The Golden State Warriors are worth $1.9 billion. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

6: The Golden State Warriors are worth $1.9 billion. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
6: The Golden State Warriors are worth $1.9 billion. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 30
7: The Brooklyn Nets are worth $1.7 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

7: The Brooklyn Nets are worth $1.7 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
7: The Brooklyn Nets are worth $1.7 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 30
8: The Houston Rockets are worth $1.5 billion. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

8: The Houston Rockets are worth $1.5 billion. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, May 17, 2015
8: The Houston Rockets are worth $1.5 billion. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 30
9: The Dallas Mavericks are worth $1.4 billion. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

9: The Dallas Mavericks are worth $1.4 billion. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
9: The Dallas Mavericks are worth $1.4 billion. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 30
10: The Miami Heat are worth $1.3 billion. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

10: The Miami Heat are worth $1.3 billion. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016
10: The Miami Heat are worth $1.3 billion. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 30
11: The San Antonio Spurs are worth $1.15 billion. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

11: The San Antonio Spurs are worth $1.15 billion. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
11: The San Antonio Spurs are worth $1.15 billion. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 30
12: The Cleveland Cavaliers are worth $1.1 billion. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

12: The Cleveland Cavaliers are worth $1.1 billion. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
12: The Cleveland Cavaliers are worth $1.1 billion. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 30
13: The Phoenix Suns are worth $1 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

13: The Phoenix Suns are worth $1 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
13: The Phoenix Suns are worth $1 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 30
14: The Toronto Raptors are worth $980 million. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

14: The Toronto Raptors are worth $980 million. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
14: The Toronto Raptors are worth $980 million. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 30
15: The Portland Trail Blazers are worth $975 million. Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

15: The Portland Trail Blazers are worth $975 million. Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
15: The Portland Trail Blazers are worth $975 million. Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 30
16: The Washington Wizards are worth $960 million. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

16: The Washington Wizards are worth $960 million. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2016
16: The Washington Wizards are worth $960 million. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 30
17: The Oklahoma City Thunder are worth $950 million. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

17: The Oklahoma City Thunder are worth $950 million. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
17: The Oklahoma City Thunder are worth $950 million. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 30
18: The Sacramento Kings are worth $925 million. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

18: The Sacramento Kings are worth $925 million. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
18: The Sacramento Kings are worth $925 million. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Close
18 / 30
19: The Orlando Magic are worth $900 million. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

19: The Orlando Magic are worth $900 million. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, November 29, 2015
19: The Orlando Magic are worth $900 million. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Close
19 / 30
20: The Utah Jazz are worth $875 million. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

20: The Utah Jazz are worth $875 million. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
20: The Utah Jazz are worth $875 million. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 30
21: The Denver Nuggets are worth $855 million. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

21: The Denver Nuggets are worth $855 million. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
21: The Denver Nuggets are worth $855 million. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 30
22: The Detroit Pistons are worth $850 million. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

22: The Detroit Pistons are worth $850 million. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
22: The Detroit Pistons are worth $850 million. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Close
22 / 30
23: The Indiana Pacers are worth $840 million. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

23: The Indiana Pacers are worth $840 million. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
23: The Indiana Pacers are worth $840 million. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
23 / 30
24: The Atlanta Hawks are worth $825 million. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

24: The Atlanta Hawks are worth $825 million. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, January 16, 2016
24: The Atlanta Hawks are worth $825 million. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Close
24 / 30
25: The Memphis Grizzlies are worth $780 million. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

25: The Memphis Grizzlies are worth $780 million. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
25: The Memphis Grizzlies are worth $780 million. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Close
25 / 30
26: The Charlotte Hornets are worth $750 million. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

26: The Charlotte Hornets are worth $750 million. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
26: The Charlotte Hornets are worth $750 million. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Close
26 / 30
27: The Minnesota Timberwolves are worth $720 million. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

27: The Minnesota Timberwolves are worth $720 million. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Thursday, December 31, 2015
27: The Minnesota Timberwolves are worth $720 million. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Close
27 / 30
28: The Philadelphia 76ers are worth $700 million. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

28: The Philadelphia 76ers are worth $700 million. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 01, 2015
28: The Philadelphia 76ers are worth $700 million. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Close
28 / 30
29: The Milwaukee Bucks are worth $675 million. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

29: The Milwaukee Bucks are worth $675 million. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
29: The Milwaukee Bucks are worth $675 million. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
Close
29 / 30
30: The New Orleans Pelicans are worth $650 million. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

30: The New Orleans Pelicans are worth $650 million. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Friday, December 25, 2015
30: The New Orleans Pelicans are worth $650 million. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Dakar rally 2016

Dakar rally 2016

Next Slideshows

Dakar rally 2016

Dakar rally 2016

Highlights of the Dakar Rally.

Jan 18 2016
Coach Zidane

Coach Zidane

Zinedine Zidane is appointed as Real Madrid coach.

Jan 04 2016
Pictures of the year 2015

Pictures of the year 2015

The year's most powerful images from Reuters photographers around the world.

Jan 01 2016
Courtside collisions

Courtside collisions

When NBA players end up on the fans.

Dec 18 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast