Most valuable NBA teams
1: The New York Knicks are the most valuable team in the NBA at $3 billion, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. The Knicks top the list based on their current TV contract and high prices for premium seating. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
2: The Los Angeles Lakers are second at $2.7 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
3: The Chicago Bulls are third at $2.3 billion. John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports
4: The Boston Celtics are worth $2.1 billion. Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
5: The Los Angeles Clippers are worth $2 billion. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
6: The Golden State Warriors are worth $1.9 billion. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
7: The Brooklyn Nets are worth $1.7 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
8: The Houston Rockets are worth $1.5 billion. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
9: The Dallas Mavericks are worth $1.4 billion. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
10: The Miami Heat are worth $1.3 billion. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
11: The San Antonio Spurs are worth $1.15 billion. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
12: The Cleveland Cavaliers are worth $1.1 billion. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
13: The Phoenix Suns are worth $1 billion. Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports
14: The Toronto Raptors are worth $980 million. Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
15: The Portland Trail Blazers are worth $975 million. Craig Mitchelldyer-USA TODAY Sports
16: The Washington Wizards are worth $960 million. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
17: The Oklahoma City Thunder are worth $950 million. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
18: The Sacramento Kings are worth $925 million. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
19: The Orlando Magic are worth $900 million. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
20: The Utah Jazz are worth $875 million. Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports
21: The Denver Nuggets are worth $855 million. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
22: The Detroit Pistons are worth $850 million. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
23: The Indiana Pacers are worth $840 million. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
24: The Atlanta Hawks are worth $825 million. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
25: The Memphis Grizzlies are worth $780 million. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
26: The Charlotte Hornets are worth $750 million. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
27: The Minnesota Timberwolves are worth $720 million. Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
28: The Philadelphia 76ers are worth $700 million. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
29: The Milwaukee Bucks are worth $675 million. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
30: The New Orleans Pelicans are worth $650 million. Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
