Pictures | Wed Sep 5, 2012 | 6:05pm EDT

Most valuable NFL teams

<p>1: The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL franchise for a sixth consecutive year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Value: $2.10 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

Wednesday, September 05, 2012

<p>2: New England Patriots come second. Value: $1.63 billion. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>3: The Washington Redskins come third. Value: $1.60 billion. REUTERS/Molly Riley </p>

<p>4: New York Giants. Value: $1.46 billion. REUTERS/Mike Stone </p>

<p>5: Houston Texans. Value: $1.3 billion. REUTERS/Richard Carson</p>

<p>6: New York Jets. Value: $1.28 billion. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

<p>7: Philadelphia Eagles. Value: $1.26 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar </p>

<p>8: Chicago Bears. Value: $1.19 billion. REUTERS/Eric Miller </p>

<p>9: San Francisco 49ers. Value: $1.17 billion. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>10: Green Bay Packers. Value: $1.16 billion. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

