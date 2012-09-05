Most valuable NFL teams
1: The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL franchise for a sixth consecutive year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Value: $2.10 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar
1: The Dallas Cowboys are the most valuable NFL franchise for a sixth consecutive year, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. Value: $2.10 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar
2: New England Patriots come second. Value: $1.63 billion. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
2: New England Patriots come second. Value: $1.63 billion. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
3: The Washington Redskins come third. Value: $1.60 billion. REUTERS/Molly Riley
3: The Washington Redskins come third. Value: $1.60 billion. REUTERS/Molly Riley
4: New York Giants. Value: $1.46 billion. REUTERS/Mike Stone
4: New York Giants. Value: $1.46 billion. REUTERS/Mike Stone
5: Houston Texans. Value: $1.3 billion. REUTERS/Richard Carson
5: Houston Texans. Value: $1.3 billion. REUTERS/Richard Carson
6: New York Jets. Value: $1.28 billion. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
6: New York Jets. Value: $1.28 billion. REUTERS/Adam Hunger
7: Philadelphia Eagles. Value: $1.26 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar
7: Philadelphia Eagles. Value: $1.26 billion. REUTERS/Mike Segar
8: Chicago Bears. Value: $1.19 billion. REUTERS/Eric Miller
8: Chicago Bears. Value: $1.19 billion. REUTERS/Eric Miller
9: San Francisco 49ers. Value: $1.17 billion. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
9: San Francisco 49ers. Value: $1.17 billion. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach
10: Green Bay Packers. Value: $1.16 billion. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
10: Green Bay Packers. Value: $1.16 billion. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
London Paralympics
Highlights from the London 2012 Paralympic Games.
Week in sports
A look at our top sports photos of the past week.
Weekly sports highlights
Our top sports images from the past week.
The athlete's body
A look at the physical attributes of world-class athletes.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.