Mostar: A city divided
The restored old stone bridge over Neretva river is seen in Mostar February 1, 2013. Paralyzed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools....more
The restored old stone bridge over Neretva river is seen in Mostar February 1, 2013. Paralyzed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools. The cash is running out, and tensions are rising. It's a situation that observers say cannot go on, but somehow does, and in many ways is a microcosm of Bosnia in its dysfunction and stunted development. With neighboring Croatia set to join the European Union on July 1, Mostar stands as a grim example of how far the country has fallen behind. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Girl walks next to destroyed building in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
An abandoned hotel construction site is seen through grills in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People get food at a soup-kitchen in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A woman waits for food in front of a soup-kitchen in Mostar January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A firefighter walks in front of the fire station in Mostar, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A Bosnian Muslim woman walks past a destroyed monument in southern city Mostar, 105 km (65 miles) from the capital of Sarajevo, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
General view of city Mostar, 200 kilometeres (124 miles) south of the capital of Sarajevo, April 02, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
People stand on a restored old stone bridge over Neretva river in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
People cross a suspension bridge that is temporarily replacing an old stone bridge that was destroyed by tank shells, over the Neretva river in southern Bosnian March 6, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
U.N. peacekeepers stand along a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar during the war in Bosnia April 7, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A view of a street in the southern Bosnian city of Mostar, during the war in Bosnia, February 25, 1994. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
A man walks his dog over a rebuilt bridge in the old town of southern Bosnian city of Mostar, 140 km (87 miles) south of capital Sarajevo June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Nikola Solic
Bosnian policemen face rioting Bosnian Muslim soccer fans in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Bosnian Muslim soccer fans wave Turkish flags as they celebrate in the southern town of Mostar June 20, 2008. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
An injured supporter of FK Partizan Belgrade leaves the stadium after clashing with police during his team's UEFA Cup first qualifying round soccer match against HSK Zrinjski in Mostar July 19, 2007. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A pre-election poster of an independent candidate decorates a war-damaged building as the girl walks past in the disputed southern Bosnian town of Mostar September 29, 2006. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
