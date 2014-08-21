Edition:
Mosul Dam recaptured

Peshmerga fighters stand on a vehicle with a Kurdish flag as they guard Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Peshmerga fighters stand on a vehicle with a Kurdish flag as they guard Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Peshmerga fighters stand on a vehicle with a Kurdish flag as they guard Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies along a road after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at the entrance to the Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies along a road after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at the entrance to the Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies along a road after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at the entrance to the Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Peshmerga fighters pose for photographs at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Peshmerga fighters pose for photographs at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Peshmerga fighters pose for photographs at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Peshmerga fighters stand guard at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Peshmerga fighters stand guard at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Peshmerga fighters stand guard at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A crater is seen at the entrance of Mosul Dam August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A crater is seen at the entrance of Mosul Dam August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
A crater is seen at the entrance of Mosul Dam August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Peshmerga fighters walk at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Peshmerga fighters walk at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Peshmerga fighters walk at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A view is seen of destroyed houses close to Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A view is seen of destroyed houses close to Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
A view is seen of destroyed houses close to Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Peshmerga fighters pose for photographs at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Peshmerga fighters pose for photographs at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Peshmerga fighters pose for photographs at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A general view is seen of Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A general view is seen of Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
A general view is seen of Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A displaced family from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walks towards the entrance of Mosul, in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A displaced family from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walks towards the entrance of Mosul, in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
A displaced family from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence, walks towards the entrance of Mosul, in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies beside a tree after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies beside a tree after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies beside a tree after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Peshmerga fighters stand at the entrance of the tourist village in Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Peshmerga fighters stand at the entrance of the tourist village in Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Peshmerga fighters stand at the entrance of the tourist village in Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Peshmerga fighter is seen in a vehicle as he guards Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Peshmerga fighter is seen in a vehicle as he guards Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
A Peshmerga fighter is seen in a vehicle as he guards Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Kurdish Peshmerga forces stand guard near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State insurgents withdrew, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Kurdish Peshmerga forces stand guard near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State insurgents withdrew, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga forces stand guard near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State insurgents withdrew, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A peshmerga fighter stands guard at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A peshmerga fighter stands guard at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
A peshmerga fighter stands guard at Mosul Dam in northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A checkpoint destroyed by a U.S. air strike is seen at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A checkpoint destroyed by a U.S. air strike is seen at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
A checkpoint destroyed by a U.S. air strike is seen at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies along a road after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies along a road after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Thursday, August 21, 2014
The wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants lies along a road after it was targeted by a U.S. air strike at Mosul Dam, northern Iraq August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Wreckage of a car belonging to Islamic State militants after it was targeted by an American air strike at Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish fighters stand guard at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish fighters stand guard at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, August 21, 2014
Kurdish fighters stand guard at the Mosul Dam in Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
