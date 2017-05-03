Edition:
Mosul in ruins

General view of the remains of the University of Mosul, which was burned and destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, April 10, 2017
An Iraqi security guard walks inside Al-Salam hospital, destroyed during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with Islamic State fighters. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
Destroyed equipment is seen inside Al-Salam hospital. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Civilians carrying their goods walk along a street in an area controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, March 30, 2017
Debris lies at the railway station in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Destroyed artifacts lie on the floor as a ladder stands in a hole at a destroyed museum in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A man pushes a wheelbarrow next to debris in a street of Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Iraqi children carry water containers after a battle between the Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service and Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Saturday, April 22, 2017
General view of destroyed buildings in Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighbourhood in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A group of women sit on the debris of a destroyed house in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A displaced Iraqi boy sits on a destroyed building, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A man collects steel from a destroyed building in Mosul. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, April 17, 2017
A building used by the Islamic State fighters is seen during clashes. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Civilians walk next to an Iraqi Federal Police vehicle in an area controlled by the Iraqi forces. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen among destroyed buildings during fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
A man, who chose to stay home, walks past a house, destroyed during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State's fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
An Iraqi family inspect their home which was destroyed by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Iraqi citizens push a cart with their belongings as fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State's fighters continues in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A girl stands in front of a hole used by Islamic state's fighters to move from house to house. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
A view of buildings destroyed during fighting. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Thursday, April 06, 2017
