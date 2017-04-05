Mosul in ruins
Debris lies at the railway station in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Civilians carrying their goods walk along a street in an area controlled by Iraqi forces in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A man pushes a wheelbarrow next to debris in a street of Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Cars burnt and destroyed by clashes are seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, as seen from Mosul Airport which is being ran by Iraqi forces, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
An Iraqi runs through a destroyed building as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in the Somod neighbourhood in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A group of women sit on the debris of a destroyed house in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Displaced Iraqis flee their homes as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A bus destroyed by clashes is seen on a street during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Destroyed artifacts lie on the floor as a ladder stands in a hole at a destroyed museum in Mosul, Iraq, April 2, 2017. Picture taken April 2, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A displaced Iraqi boy sits on a destroyed building, as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A view of the city is seen during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
An Iraqi family inspect their home which was destroyed by clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Iraqi citizens push a cart with their belongings as fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State's fighters continues in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Federal police members carry their weapons as they walk through a destroyed train station during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Al-Hadba minaret at the Grand Mosque is seen among destroyed buildings during combats between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Smoke rises while displaced Iraqis wait to get food supplies as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
An Iraqi flag waves atop a destroyed building after the area was retaken by Iraqi forces, near Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Iraqi Federal Police personnel walk near the frontline as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqis gather in front of destroyed buildings as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants, in western Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A displaced Iraqi Family who fled from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, walk near destroyed buildings, in the city of Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A displaced Iraqi smokes as he waits to get into Hamam al-Alil camp, on a rainy day, south of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A man, who chose to stay home, walks past a house, destroyed during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State's fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A girl stands in front of a hole used by Islamic state's fighters to move from house to house as a battle continues in western Mosul. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
