Mosul residents living in limbo
Displaced people who fled from the clashes in Mosul jump across a ditch at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A woman who fled from clashes in Mosul waits in a car as she goes back to her house after the liberation of their area at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced people from Mosul carry their belongings as they leave their camp after their homes were liberated from Islamic State militants at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced women who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul make bread at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Men who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul have their haircuts done at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Displaced Iraqi boys who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Displaced Iraqi children, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, play at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Displaced Iraqi boys, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, warm themselves by a fire in Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Displaced Iraqi children who fled the Islamic State stronghold with their families sit at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, wait to in a queue to get fuel used for cooking and lighting during rainy day at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Malac, a 7-year-old, holds her cat as she walks back with her family to their home from Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced Iraqi, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, sits outside a tent during rainy day at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold wait to receive humanitarian aid supplies at Al Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced Iraqi women, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, makes bread at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
Displaced people who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul wait to change damaged heaters at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul walk in Khazer camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
A displaced girl who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul carries a kite at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Displaced Iraqis, who fled the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, gather at Khazer camp, Iraq. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
