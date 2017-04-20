'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured demonstrator is helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles tries to catch his breath after being affected by tear gas while participating in the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in...more
Opposition demonstrators fire a homemade mortar towards the riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Police help an injured colleague during clashes with opposition supporters during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An injured demonstrator stands near police during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator walks while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators march during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
An opposition demonstrator uses a home made gas mask while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured demonstrator is helped during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator takes cover as others clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition demonstrators walk through the river Guaire during clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot police officers take position while clashing with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators build a barricade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police at the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators look on while rallying during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police clash with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator uses a riot police shield while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Lilian Tintori (R), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, rallies during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Supporters (in reed) of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro march in front of opposition supporters during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot police take position behind a road blockade while clashing with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators rally during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
