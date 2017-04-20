'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles tries to catch his breath after being affected by tear gas while participating in the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in...more

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles tries to catch his breath after being affected by tear gas while participating in the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

