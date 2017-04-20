Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Apr 19, 2017 | 8:45pm EDT

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
A demonstrator throws back a tear gas grenade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 40
An injured demonstrator is helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped by another protester after clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 40
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
3 / 40
An opposition demonstrator throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition demonstrator throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An opposition demonstrator throws a petrol bomb while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 40
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles tries to catch his breath after being affected by tear gas while participating in the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles tries to catch his breath after being affected by tear gas while participating in the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles tries to catch his breath after being affected by tear gas while participating in the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 40
Opposition demonstrators fire a homemade mortar towards the riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition demonstrators fire a homemade mortar towards the riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Opposition demonstrators fire a homemade mortar towards the riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 40
Police help an injured colleague during clashes with opposition supporters during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Police help an injured colleague during clashes with opposition supporters during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Police help an injured colleague during clashes with opposition supporters during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
7 / 40
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
8 / 40
An injured demonstrator stands near police during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

An injured demonstrator stands near police during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An injured demonstrator stands near police during protests against unpopular leftist President Nicolas Maduro in San Cristobal. REUTERS/Carlos Eduardo Ramirez
Close
9 / 40
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 40
An opposition demonstrator walks while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition demonstrator walks while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An opposition demonstrator walks while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 40
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Opposition demonstrators clash with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 40
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 40
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 40
Demonstrators march during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Demonstrators march during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators march during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
15 / 40
An opposition demonstrator uses a home made gas mask while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition demonstrator uses a home made gas mask while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An opposition demonstrator uses a home made gas mask while clashing with riot police during the so called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 40
An injured demonstrator is helped during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is helped during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 40
An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An opposition demonstrator blocks the way of an armored car as riot police clashes with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 40
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
19 / 40
A demonstrator takes cover as others clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

A demonstrator takes cover as others clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
A demonstrator takes cover as others clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
20 / 40
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
21 / 40
Opposition demonstrators walk through the river Guaire during clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition demonstrators walk through the river Guaire during clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Opposition demonstrators walk through the river Guaire during clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
22 / 40
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
23 / 40
Riot police officers take position while clashing with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot police officers take position while clashing with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Riot police officers take position while clashing with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
24 / 40
Demonstrators build a barricade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators build a barricade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators build a barricade while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
25 / 40
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
26 / 40
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
27 / 40
An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police at the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police at the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
An injured demonstrator is helped during clashes with riot police at the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
28 / 40
Demonstrators look on while rallying during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators look on while rallying during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators look on while rallying during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
29 / 40
Riot police clash with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot police clash with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Riot police clash with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
30 / 40
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
31 / 40
A demonstrator uses a riot police shield while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

A demonstrator uses a riot police shield while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
A demonstrator uses a riot police shield while clashing with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
32 / 40
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
33 / 40
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
34 / 40
Lilian Tintori (R), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, rallies during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Lilian Tintori (R), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, rallies during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Lilian Tintori (R), wife of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, rallies during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
35 / 40
Supporters (in reed) of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro march in front of opposition supporters during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Supporters (in reed) of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro march in front of opposition supporters during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Supporters (in reed) of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro march in front of opposition supporters during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
36 / 40
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

A demonstrator clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
A demonstrator clashes with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
37 / 40
Riot police take position behind a road blockade while clashing with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot police take position behind a road blockade while clashing with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Riot police take position behind a road blockade while clashing with demonstrators during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
38 / 40
Demonstrators rally during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Demonstrators rally during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators rally during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Christian Veron
Close
39 / 40
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Demonstrators clash with riot police during the so-called "mother of all marches" against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Next Slideshows

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he...

Apr 19 2017
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training...

Apr 19 2017
Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Apr 19 2017
The trials of Aaron Hernandez

The trials of Aaron Hernandez

The former New England Patriots football star hanged himself in the jail cell where he was serving a life sentence for murder.

Apr 19 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast