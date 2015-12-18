Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Dec 18, 2015 | 10:25am EST

Mother Teresa to be made saint

Mother Teresa is welcomed by aged women lepers on arriving at St. Lazarus Leprosy Village's church in Shinhung, Korea on January 27, 1985. REUTERS/Tony Chung

Mother Teresa is welcomed by aged women lepers on arriving at St. Lazarus Leprosy Village's church in Shinhung, Korea on January 27, 1985. REUTERS/Tony Chung

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2007
Mother Teresa is welcomed by aged women lepers on arriving at St. Lazarus Leprosy Village's church in Shinhung, Korea on January 27, 1985. REUTERS/Tony Chung
Close
1 / 10
Mother Teresa blesses reporters and photographers gathered in the courtyard of the headquarters of her Missionaries of Charity in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta as Sister Nirmala (L) looks March 14, 1997. REUTERS/STRINGER

Mother Teresa blesses reporters and photographers gathered in the courtyard of the headquarters of her Missionaries of Charity in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta as Sister Nirmala (L) looks March 14, 1997. REUTERS/STRINGER

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Mother Teresa blesses reporters and photographers gathered in the courtyard of the headquarters of her Missionaries of Charity in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta as Sister Nirmala (L) looks March 14, 1997. REUTERS/STRINGER
Close
2 / 10
Mother Teresa of Calcutta blesses one week-old Dejen Abreha as nurse-practicioner Trish Fleck looks on in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Saint Margaret's Center for Women and Infants, in Boston, June 15, 1995. REUTERS/STRINGER

Mother Teresa of Calcutta blesses one week-old Dejen Abreha as nurse-practicioner Trish Fleck looks on in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Saint Margaret's Center for Women and Infants, in Boston, June 15, 1995. REUTERS/STRINGER

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2009
Mother Teresa of Calcutta blesses one week-old Dejen Abreha as nurse-practicioner Trish Fleck looks on in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Saint Margaret's Center for Women and Infants, in Boston, June 15, 1995. REUTERS/STRINGER
Close
3 / 10
Mother Teresa attends to a patient in her home for the dying in Calcutta's teeming slum on February 2, 1986 hours before the arrival of Pope John Paul for a meeting between them which will be a highlight of the papal visit. REUTERS/S. Akatsuka

Mother Teresa attends to a patient in her home for the dying in Calcutta's teeming slum on February 2, 1986 hours before the arrival of Pope John Paul for a meeting between them which will be a highlight of the papal visit. REUTERS/S. Akatsuka

Reuters / Friday, May 11, 2007
Mother Teresa attends to a patient in her home for the dying in Calcutta's teeming slum on February 2, 1986 hours before the arrival of Pope John Paul for a meeting between them which will be a highlight of the papal visit. REUTERS/S. Akatsuka
Close
4 / 10
Indian street children with her portrait pray for Mother Teresa in India's eastern city of Calcutta, November 28, 1996. REUTERS/STRINGER

Indian street children with her portrait pray for Mother Teresa in India's eastern city of Calcutta, November 28, 1996. REUTERS/STRINGER

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2009
Indian street children with her portrait pray for Mother Teresa in India's eastern city of Calcutta, November 28, 1996. REUTERS/STRINGER
Close
5 / 10
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity kneel as they pray beside a statue of Mother Teresa for the quick recovery of Pope John Paul in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta, February 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity kneel as they pray beside a statue of Mother Teresa for the quick recovery of Pope John Paul in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta, February 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Reuters / Sunday, February 12, 2006
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity kneel as they pray beside a statue of Mother Teresa for the quick recovery of Pope John Paul in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta, February 2, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Close
6 / 10
Slum children in Calcutta pray near a painting of Mother Teresa September 9, 1997. REUTERS/Sunil Malhotra

Slum children in Calcutta pray near a painting of Mother Teresa September 9, 1997. REUTERS/Sunil Malhotra

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2009
Slum children in Calcutta pray near a painting of Mother Teresa September 9, 1997. REUTERS/Sunil Malhotra
Close
7 / 10
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, attend a prayer meeting on the occasion of Teresa's 12th death anniversary in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, attend a prayer meeting on the occasion of Teresa's 12th death anniversary in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta...more

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2009
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity, the global order of nuns founded by Mother Teresa, attend a prayer meeting on the occasion of Teresa's 12th death anniversary in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata September 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Close
8 / 10
Sister Nirmala (R) and Sister Prema release doves on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa at the order's house in Kolkata, India August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Deshakalayan Chowdhury/Pool

Sister Nirmala (R) and Sister Prema release doves on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa at the order's house in Kolkata, India August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Deshakalayan Chowdhury/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Sister Nirmala (R) and Sister Prema release doves on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Mother Teresa at the order's house in Kolkata, India August 26, 2010. REUTERS/Deshakalayan Chowdhury/Pool
Close
9 / 10
Pope John Paul II holds hands with Mother Teresa after visiting the Casa del Cuore Puro, Mother Teresa's home for the destitute and dying in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in this February 3, 1986. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace

Pope John Paul II holds hands with Mother Teresa after visiting the Casa del Cuore Puro, Mother Teresa's home for the destitute and dying in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in this February 3, 1986. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2009
Pope John Paul II holds hands with Mother Teresa after visiting the Casa del Cuore Puro, Mother Teresa's home for the destitute and dying in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata in this February 3, 1986. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Destination Cuba

Destination Cuba

Next Slideshows

Destination Cuba

Destination Cuba

U.S. citizens' visits to Cuba are up 71 percent so far this year.

Dec 17 2015
Top Google searches of 2015

Top Google searches of 2015

The most searched topics in the U.S. this year, according to Google.

Dec 17 2015
The newest Americans

The newest Americans

People become citizens of the United States with the Oath of Citizenship at a naturalization ceremony in Brooklyn.

Dec 15 2015
Inside the doomsday seed vault

Inside the doomsday seed vault

The vault, between Norway and the North pole, is designed to protect crop seeds such as beans, rice and wheat against the worst cataclysms of nuclear war or...

Dec 15 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast