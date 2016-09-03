Mother Teresa's life of work
Mother Teresa is welcomed by lepers as she arrives at St. Lazarus Leprosy Village's church in Shinhung, Korea on January 27, 1985. REUTERS/Tony Chung
Pope John Paul II holds hands with Mother Teresa after visiting the Casa del Cuore Puro, Mother Teresa's home for the destitute and dying in Calcutta, February 3, 1986. REUTERS/Luciano Mellace
Nobel peace prize winner Mother Teresa holds nine-month-old Christina Ott from Switzerland during a signing ceremony in Hong Kong January 16, 1985. REUTERS
Mother Teresa attends to a patient in her home for the dying in Calcutta's teeming slum on February 2, 1986 hours before the arrival of Pope John Paul for a meeting between them which will be a highlight of the papal visit. REUTERS/S. Akatsuka
Mother Teresa blesses reporters and photographers gathered in the courtyard of the headquarters of her Missionaries of Charity in the eastern Indian city of Calcutta as Sister Nirmala looks March 14, 1997. REUTERS
Mother Teresa raises a hand as she speaks to a large crowd in Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum on May 29, 1988. REUTERS/Don Denton
Mother Teresa touches the protective window towards the face of a young child who was among the hundreds who came to greet her at the Quebec Airport, June 10, 1986. Reuters/Jacques Boissinot
Princess Diana holds the hands of Mother Teresa of Calcutta during talks at the Missionary Sisters of Charity residence during her first metting with the 81 year old Nobel Peace Prize winner in Rome February 19, 1992. REUTERS/Domenico Stinelus
Mother Teresa prays at the St. Francis of Assisi's Church on January 14, 1985 in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
Mother Teresa of Calcutta blesses one week-old Dejen Abreha as nurse-practicioner Trish Fleck looks on in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Saint Margaret's Center for Women and Infants, in Boston, June 15, 1995. REUTERS
Nobel Peace Laureate Mother Teresa talking to a Bangladeshi man after she opens an old people's home at Bishia Kuribari village 31 miles from Dhaka April 21, 1995. REUTERS/Rafiquar Rahman
First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton meets Mother Teresa at the opening of the Mother Teresa Home for Infant Children in Washington DC, June 19, 1995. REUTERS
Mother Teresa of Calcutta greets journalists after arriving in Rome from New Delhi May 16, 1997. REUTERS/Paolo Cocco
Mother Teresa presents documents for a new house to a villager from Latur in Bombay on September 26, 1994. REUTERS/Savita Kirloskar
Yasser Arafat, leader of the Palestinian Liberation Organization, meets with Mother Teresa on March 28, 1990 concluding Arafat's visit to India. REUTERS/Nikhil Bhattacharya
A devotee grasps Mother Teresa of Calcutta's hand as the Nobel Peace Prize winner arrives at Jorge Chavez airport July 1, 1989 in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/J. Razuri
Mother Teresa of Calcutta is welcomed at Peking Airport on January 20, 1985 by Tang Lu-dao, vice-chairman of the Catholic Patriotic Association for a two-day visit to China. REUTERS/Theiler
Mother Teresa sleeps as she is shifted from one hospital to another in India's eastern city of Calcutta November 26. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
