Mothers Against Senseless Killings

Mothers Against Senseless Killings (MASK) founder Tamar Manasseh (R) and Eric "Loco" Gilbert (3rd R) serve food to residents in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 4, 2015. The group set up on the street corner in one of Chicago's toughest neighborhoods after a murder took place, in hopes of reducing violence in the area. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
Englewood residents jump rope at a street intersection where MASK members have set up in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (R) and Eric "Loco" Gilbert shop for a grill so they can cook food for the residents in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (C) takes part in a yoga class on a street intersection in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK member Kim Dunbar (2nd R) and Damani Bowden (R) serve food to residents in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (R) speaks with Andrea Juracek (L) and Kennon Reinhard who stopped by to donate food and supplies to the organization, in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK member Kim Dunbar and Marquinn McDonald patrol the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh checks her messages in her car in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK members Kim Dundar (R) and Tawanda Trask (C) step in to defuse an argument in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK members Kim Dundar (R) and Tawanda Trask cross an intersection in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (R) looks out over the street intersection in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (L) is greeted by a resident in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK members patrol the streets in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK member Damani Bowden in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh looks out over a street intersection in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh (R) looks out over a street intersection in the Englewood neighborhood in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK member Kim Dundar patrols the streets in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh stops at a store for supplies in Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh shops for supplies in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
MASK founder Tamar Manasseh speaks with Marquinn McDonald in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, United States, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
An Englewood resident dances during a prayer vigil on the street where MASK have set up in Chicago, Illinois, United States, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
