Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed May 6, 2015 | 2:00pm EDT

Mother's Day in prison

An inmate carries her child during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Inmates, who are mothers, are permitted to have their children stay in prison with them until they are three years old. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

An inmate carries her child during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Inmates, who are mothers, are permitted to have their children stay in prison with them until they are three years old. ...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An inmate carries her child during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Inmates, who are mothers, are permitted to have their children stay in prison with them until they are three years old. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
1 / 12
Inmates carrying their children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 729 women are being held in the prison, of whom 90% are mothers. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Inmates carrying their children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 729 women are being held in the prison, of whom 90% are mothers. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Inmates carrying their children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 729 women are being held in the prison, of whom 90% are mothers. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
2 / 12
A sign reads: 'Happy Mother's Day', next to inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 40 inmates live together with their children inside the prison and seven are pregnant, according to the press release by the Penitentiary Institute. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A sign reads: 'Happy Mother's Day', next to inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 40 inmates live together with their children inside the prison and seven are pregnant, according...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A sign reads: 'Happy Mother's Day', next to inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. 40 inmates live together with their children inside the prison and seven are pregnant, according to the press release by the Penitentiary Institute. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
3 / 12
An inmate kisses her baby as a child walks next to a security guard during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. There are nursery facilities within the prison for the inmates' babies. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

An inmate kisses her baby as a child walks next to a security guard during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. There are nursery facilities within the prison for the inmates' babies. REUTERS/...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An inmate kisses her baby as a child walks next to a security guard during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. There are nursery facilities within the prison for the inmates' babies. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Close
4 / 12
Spanish inmate Gracia Bordes (C) and her son Jairo attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Bordes, 28, says that for her to be with her child has been the best thing in her life. She doesn't know when she will be released because she hasn't been sentenced jet. Bordes doesn't know who she is going to send her child to when he turns three as her Spanish husband is in another prison. Both were arrested for drug dealing when she was pregnant two years ago. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Spanish inmate Gracia Bordes (C) and her son Jairo attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Bordes, 28, says that for her to be with her child has been the best thing in her life. She doesn't...more

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Spanish inmate Gracia Bordes (C) and her son Jairo attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Bordes, 28, says that for her to be with her child has been the best thing in her life. She doesn't know when she will be released because she hasn't been sentenced jet. Bordes doesn't know who she is going to send her child to when he turns three as her Spanish husband is in another prison. Both were arrested for drug dealing when she was pregnant two years ago. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
5 / 12
Inmates attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Inmates attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Inmates attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
6 / 12
Inmates carrying children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Inmates carrying children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Inmates carrying children attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/ Mariana Bazo
Close
7 / 12
A poster with a heart in which it is written: 'Happy Mother's Day', is held by inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

A poster with a heart in which it is written: 'Happy Mother's Day', is held by inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
A poster with a heart in which it is written: 'Happy Mother's Day', is held by inmates during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
8 / 12
An inmate and her son stand near security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

An inmate and her son stand near security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An inmate and her son stand near security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
9 / 12
Inmates from Ancon sing during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Inmates from Ancon sing during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
Inmates from Ancon sing during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
10 / 12
An inmate comforts another during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

An inmate comforts another during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An inmate comforts another during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
11 / 12
An inmate carrying a baby passes security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

An inmate carrying a baby passes security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
An inmate carrying a baby passes security guards during celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
India's endangered Tea Tribes

India's endangered Tea Tribes

Next Slideshows

India's endangered Tea Tribes

India's endangered Tea Tribes

Unrest is brewing among Assam's so-called Tea Tribes as changing weather patterns upset the economics of the industry.

May 05 2015
Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From cockatoos in water bottles to fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.

May 05 2015
Royal baby girl

Royal baby girl

William and Kate welcome their second baby, a girl.

May 04 2015
Italy's Matera is a trip back in time

Italy's Matera is a trip back in time

With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the hillside Matera is one of the Italian cities that time forgot.

May 01 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast