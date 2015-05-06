Mother's Day in prison

Spanish inmate Gracia Bordes (C) and her son Jairo attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Bordes, 28, says that for her to be with her child has been the best thing in her life. She doesn't...more

Spanish inmate Gracia Bordes (C) and her son Jairo attend celebrations ahead of Mother's Day at Santa Monica female prison in Lima, Peru, May 5, 2015. Bordes, 28, says that for her to be with her child has been the best thing in her life. She doesn't know when she will be released because she hasn't been sentenced jet. Bordes doesn't know who she is going to send her child to when he turns three as her Spanish husband is in another prison. Both were arrested for drug dealing when she was pregnant two years ago. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

