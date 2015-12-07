Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 7, 2015 | 8:20am EST

Mount Etna erupts

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
1 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
2 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
3 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
4 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
5 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
6 / 14
A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
7 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
8 / 14
People watch Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

People watch Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
People watch Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
9 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Italy's Mount Etna as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013.REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
10 / 14
A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
A photographer takes pictures of Italy's Mount Etna spewing lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
11 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
12 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
13 / 14
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Italy's Mount Etna spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Croc eats croc

Croc eats croc

Next Slideshows

Croc eats croc

Croc eats croc

A saltwater crocodile threw another crocodile in the air before eating it at an Australian national park.

Dec 04 2015
Amazon from above

Amazon from above

The Amazon rainforest as seen from the air.

Dec 03 2015
Christmas at the White House

Christmas at the White House

A preview of Christmas at the White House.

Dec 02 2015
Anti-war protests in London

Anti-war protests in London

Britain's Parliament votes to launch bombing raids against Islamic State in Syria after more than 10 hours of tense debate.

Dec 02 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast