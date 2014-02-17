Mount Kelud erupts
A boy wearing a face mask stands near his house on a street covered with ash from the eruption of Mount Kelud at Ngantang village in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province, February 16, 2014. More than 56,000 people were forced to flee their homes...more
A villager clears ash from the eruption of Mount Kelud from the roof of his home at Ngantang village in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A television set is pictured amid a heap of ash from the eruption of Mount Kelud at Ngantang village in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A villager walks near houses covered by ash from the eruption of Mount Kelud at Ngantang village in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A man covers his face while riding a bicycle on a road covered with ash from Mount Kelud in Solo February 14, 2014. REUTERS
Soldiers clear ash from the eruption of Mount Kelud from the streets of Ngantang village in Malang, Indonesia's East Java province, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Police officers remove ash from the eruption of Mount Kelud at the tarmac of Adi Sucipto airport in Yogyakarta, February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A housing complex is seen covered with ash from Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A man covered with ash from Mount Kelud is seen on his motorcycle in Yogyakarta, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A child sleeps at a temporary shelter, with a balloon tied to his arm, during an eruption from Mount Kelud at Pare village in Kediri, Indonesia's East Java province, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Rezza Est
Soldiers and volunteers cover the stupas of Borobudur Buddhist temple with plastic sheets to prevent ash from Mount Kelud from damaging them, at Mungkid village in Magelang, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A man wears a mask as he rides a becak, a kind of rickshaw, on a road covered with from Mount Kelud, in Yogyakarta, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A villager who was evacuated from her home due to Mount Kelud's eruptions, holds her daughter as she sleeps at a temporary shelter at Sumber Agung village in Kediri, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Ash raises from Mount Kelud's eruption, as seen from Sugih Waras village, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
Workers remove Mount Kelud eruption's ash from the tail wings of a Citilink airplane in the tarmac of Adi Sucipto airport in Yogyakarta February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Villagers evacuated from their homes due to Mount Kelud's eruptions, sleep on the floor at a temporary shelter at Sumber Agung village in Kediri, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas
