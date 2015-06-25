Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jun 25, 2015 | 2:55pm EDT

Mount Sinabung erupts

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
1 / 25
Tree trunks are pictured as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Tree trunks are pictured as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Tree trunks are pictured as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
2 / 25
Women give out face masks to people as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano falls on the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Women give out face masks to people as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano falls on the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Women give out face masks to people as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano falls on the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
3 / 25
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages around the slopes of Mount Sinabung have left their homes and moved to refugee camps. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages around the slopes of Mount Sinabung have left...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. More than 10,000 people from 12 villages around the slopes of Mount Sinabung have left their homes and moved to refugee camps. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
4 / 25
The ruins of the health centre are seen as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

The ruins of the health centre are seen as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
The ruins of the health centre are seen as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah, in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
5 / 25
A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A family sit inside a car as they prepare to leave a danger zone area, as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
6 / 25
Ash spews from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Ash spews from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Ash spews from Mount Sinabung, as seen from Perteguhan village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
7 / 25
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during an eruption in the danger zone area at the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
8 / 25
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Hot lava flows from Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
9 / 25
A resident reacts as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A resident reacts as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A resident reacts as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
10 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
11 / 25
A child covers his face with a plastic bag, as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano hits the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A child covers his face with a plastic bag, as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano hits the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A child covers his face with a plastic bag, as ash from Mounth Sinabung volcano hits the town of Brastagi, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
12 / 25
Abandoned houses are seen as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Abandoned houses are seen as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
Abandoned houses are seen as ash spews from Mount Sinabung volcano at the danger zone area in the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
13 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
14 / 25
Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Close
15 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jeraya Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jeraya Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jeraya Village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
16 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts near Kuta Tonggal village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano erupts near Kuta Tonggal village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts near Kuta Tonggal village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
17 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from an empty village inside the danger zone area at Beras Tepu Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
18 / 25
A tree is pictured as ash spews from Mount SInabung volcano in the danger zone area near the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A tree is pictured as ash spews from Mount SInabung volcano in the danger zone area near the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A tree is pictured as ash spews from Mount SInabung volcano in the danger zone area near the empty village of Bekerah in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
19 / 25
Residents react as ash spews form Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Residents react as ash spews form Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Residents react as ash spews form Mount Sinabung volcano during eruption at Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
20 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Saturday, June 20, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 20, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
21 / 25
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Serangkai village in Karo Regency, North Sumatra province, Indonesia June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
22 / 25
A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
A resident stands on his cabbage field as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash, as seen from Pintu Besi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
23 / 25
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Ash spew from Mount Sinabung as seen from Perteguhan Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Close
24 / 25
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Anti-Uber protest stops France

Anti-Uber protest stops France

Next Slideshows

Anti-Uber protest stops France

Anti-Uber protest stops France

French taxi drivers block major transport hubs in angry protests against Uber.

Jun 25 2015
Running the Supreme Court

Running the Supreme Court

When the Supreme Court hands down their rulings, the race is on to get the news out first.

Jun 25 2015
Obamacare in action

Obamacare in action

The Supreme Court upholds the nationwide availability of tax subsidies crucial to the implementation of Obama's signature healthcare law.

Jun 25 2015
Destination North Korea

Destination North Korea

Designer shirts, duty free watches, cosmetics, and chocolate fondue will soon await visitors to Pyongyang's new airport terminal.

Jun 25 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast