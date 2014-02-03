Mount Sinabung erupts

Villagers use sticks to clear ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted from their house roof at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. More than 22,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for the volcano to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Beawiharta (INDONESIA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)