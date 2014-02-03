Mount Sinabung erupts
A villager runs as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 1, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 11 people on the western island of Sumatra on...more
A villager runs as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, February 1, 2014. Indonesia's Mount Sinabung volcano erupted and killed at least 11 people on the western island of Sumatra on February 1, the first time it is known to have claimed any lives, a senior government official said. REUTERS/S Aditya
Rescue team members run through ash from the Mount Sinabung eruption during rescue operations near Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province February 2, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Rescue team members run through ash from the Mount Sinabung eruption during rescue operations near Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province February 2, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Ash-covered motorcycles are pictured as rescue team members walk through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption at Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Ash-covered motorcycles are pictured as rescue team members walk through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption at Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Villagers run as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province February 1, 2014. REUTERS/S Aditya
Villagers run as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province February 1, 2014. REUTERS/S Aditya
A policeman walks through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption, near Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
A policeman walks through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption, near Suka Meriah village in Karo, North Sumatra province February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Youth look at Mount Sinabung spewing ash near Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Youth look at Mount Sinabung spewing ash near Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash as seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A villager walks as Mount Sinabung erupts at Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager walks as Mount Sinabung erupts at Beras Tepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A child holds her mother next to piles of paddy seeds as ash and smoke fill the air during an eruption in Mount Sinabung (background R), at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 15, 2014....more
A child holds her mother next to piles of paddy seeds as ash and smoke fill the air during an eruption in Mount Sinabung (background R), at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 15, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An ash cloud from a Mount Sinabung eruption is seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
An ash cloud from a Mount Sinabung eruption is seen from Kuta Tengah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 14, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A dog is seen at a chilli plantation covered by ash from Mount Sinabung at Kebayakan village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A dog is seen at a chilli plantation covered by ash from Mount Sinabung at Kebayakan village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
An abandoned tricycle covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted is seen at Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
An abandoned tricycle covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted is seen at Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Chickens are seen in the midst of plants covered by ash from Mount Sinabung near Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Villagers clean cabbages covered from ash from Mount Sinabung with water, during a harvest at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Villagers clean cabbages covered from ash from Mount Sinabung with water, during a harvest at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A villager transports his water buffalo on a truck to safety after Mount Sinabung erupted at Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A villager transports his water buffalo on a truck to safety after Mount Sinabung erupted at Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man pours water into his wife's eyes to help clean them from the ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted at their damaged house at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014....more
A man pours water into his wife's eyes to help clean them from the ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted at their damaged house at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers walk through mud and ash as they evacuate after Mount Sinabung erupted at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers walk through mud and ash as they evacuate after Mount Sinabung erupted at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The window of a house is partially covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted at Bekerah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
The window of a house is partially covered in ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted at Bekerah village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers use sticks to clear ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted from their house roof at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. More than 22,000 villagers have been evacuated since...more
Villagers use sticks to clear ash spewed out of Mount Sinabung after it erupted from their house roof at Kuta Rakyat village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 12, 2014. More than 22,000 villagers have been evacuated since authorities raised the alert status for the volcano to the highest level in November 2013, local media reported on Friday. REUTERS/Beawiharta (INDONESIA - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)
A flower is seen as a villager rides a motorcycle along a road, next to plants covered with ash from the Mount Sinabung volcano eruption, at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province January 10, 2014....more
A flower is seen as a villager rides a motorcycle along a road, next to plants covered with ash from the Mount Sinabung volcano eruption, at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption, as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash during an eruption, as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 10, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Abandoned bottles covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano are seen near Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Abandoned bottles covered with ash from Mount Sinabung volcano are seen near Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hot lava from Mount Sinabung volcano hit trees as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Hot lava from Mount Sinabung volcano hit trees as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Tomatoes are seen covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano as a farmer collects chillies at Payung village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Tomatoes are seen covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano as a farmer collects chillies at Payung village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers sit inside a truck during an evacuation as ash from Mount Sinabung volcano hit Payung village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Villagers sit inside a truck during an evacuation as ash from Mount Sinabung volcano hit Payung village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Indonesian soldiers help push a public bus that was stuck on a road covered with ash from Mount Sinabung at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Indonesian soldiers help push a public bus that was stuck on a road covered with ash from Mount Sinabung at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A public bus travels between trees covered by ash from Mount Sinabung volcano at Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Mount Sinabung spew ash as seen from Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Mount Sinabung spew ash as seen from Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A woman looks on as Mount Sinabung spews ash, as pictured from Sibintun village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A woman looks on as Mount Sinabung spews ash, as pictured from Sibintun village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A child refugee lies down at temporary shelter as a safety precaution after Sinabung volcano erupted at Tiganderket village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A child refugee lies down at temporary shelter as a safety precaution after Sinabung volcano erupted at Tiganderket village in Karo district, Indonesia's north Sumatra province, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Next Slideshows
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Lunar New Year celebrations
Ringing in the Year of the Horse.
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the month of January.
Holy waters in Nepal
Devotees gather at the holy waters of the Bagmati River to celebrate a Hindu festival in Kathmandu.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.