Mountain haying
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich, August 21, 2012. The tradition of wild haying in Switzerland dates back...more
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich, August 21, 2012. The tradition of wild haying in Switzerland dates back around two hundred years and is practiced from mid-July until mid-September on high altitudes with steep hillsides. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler ties a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler ties a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, some 75 km (47 miles) south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, some 75 km (47 miles) south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler sits outside his mountain shelter after doing wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler sits outside his mountain shelter after doing wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Two scythes for wild haying lie in the hay on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Two scythes for wild haying lie in the hay on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer...more
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Crampons for wild haying are pictured on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Crampons for wild haying are pictured on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A general view shows the mountain Ropahien where the Swiss farmer family Gisler practises wild haying (top R) and the Lake Urnersee (L) in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
A general view shows the mountain Ropahien where the Swiss farmer family Gisler practises wild haying (top R) and the Lake Urnersee (L) in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler walks on a tree trunk over a stream to reach a steep hillside for wild haying on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler walks on a tree trunk over a stream to reach a steep hillside for wild haying on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (R), his wife Andrea (C) and father Augustin collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael...more
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (R), his wife Andrea (C) and father Augustin collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler carries a bundle of hay as he practises wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer more
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler (L) and his father Augustin use rakes to collect wild hay as they practise wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Kari Gisler lifts a bundle of hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Augustin Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Swiss farmer Augustin Gisler uses a rake to collect wild hay as he practices wild haying on a steep hillside on the mountain Rophaien in the Swiss village of Flueelen, south of Zurich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer
Next Slideshows
Failed Cuba-to-Florida swim
Veteran long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad was plucked from the Florida Straits after giving up on her fourth and likely final attempt to make the swim from Cuba...
Ruins of Haiti's National Palace
Haiti's earthquake-damaged National Palace was scheduled for demolition in order to make way for a new one, but plans have been delayed.
The art of Damien Hirst
A look at the unusual and controversial art of Damien Hirst.
Turtle nesting season
Volunteers look for signs of turtle activity along South Carolina’s coast during nesting season, keeping tabs on the progress of the endangered species.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.