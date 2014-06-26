Mounted police academy
Chicago Police patrol officer Paul Casasanto hugs his horse "Riordan" in the Department's Mounted Patrol Unit stables in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Members of the Chicago Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit take part in their graduation ceremony in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Chicago Police officer carries a saddle through the stables where the Department's Mounted Patrol Unit are housed in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman stands next to a horse in the Chicago Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit after their graduation ceremony in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
The color guard flags are carried off the field during the graduation ceremony for the Chicago Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chicago Police patrol officer Michael Burke sits on his horse "Schott" at the Department's Mounted Patrol Unit graduation ceremony in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chicago Police patrol officer Kim Connolly walks horses back to their stable after the Department's Mounted Patrol Unit held their graduation ceremony in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Chicago police officer uses a gun to fire blanks as he drives around the Department's Mounted Patrol Unit graduating class to display the stability in the training of the horses in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Chicago police officer holds carrots to present to a horse in the Department's Mounted Patrol Unit after they held their graduation ceremony in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chicago Police patrol officer Juan Gonzalez rides his horse "Davenport" during the Department's Mounted Patrol Unit graduation ceremony in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
People gather around Chicago Police patrol officer Michael Biles and his horse "Baldy" after the Department 's Mounted Patrol Unit graduation ceremony in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chicago Police patrol officer Renee Gonzalez gets a hug after the Department's Mounted Patrol Unit graduation ceremony in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Chicago Police patrol officer Paul Casasanto hugs his horse "Riordan" in the the Department's Mounted Patrol Unit stables in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
The members of the Chicago Police Department's Mounted Patrol Unit are saluted during their graduation ceremony in Chicago, June 25, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Next Slideshows
Prison fight club
A Bangkok prison trains inmates in Muay Thai and then pits them against professional fighters.
Whaling and Japan
A look at the controversy over Japan's whaling program.
Amazon tribe welcomes World Cup
The Tatuyo tribe, who live near a host city, enjoy brisk business thanks to the World Cup.
Other Eiffels
The much beloved icon of Paris is also one of the most recreated.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.