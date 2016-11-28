Edition:
Mourning Castro

Marlon Mendez (10), who says he is an admirer of Cuba's former president Fidel Castro, poses inside his bedroom that is adorned with pictures of Castro, in Artemisa province, Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A man signs condolences to late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro inside the Cuban Embassy in Buenos Aires, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
People stand in line to pay tribute to Cuba's late President Fidel Castro in Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
A girl holds a picture of Fidel Castro and a Cuban flag during a tribute ceremony, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Castro outside the Cuban Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A couple pays tribute to late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro outside the Embassy in Buenos Aires, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, November 28, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Monday, November 28, 2016
Supporters of Fidel Castro hold Cuban flags and pictures of Castro as they attend a tribute ceremony, following the announcement of the death of the Cuban revolutionary leader, outside the Cuban Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico, November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A supporter of Fidel Castro reacts as she attends a tribute ceremony, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Castro outside the Cuban Embassy, in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A supporter places flowers beside pictures of Fidel Castro as he attends a tribute ceremony, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Castro outside the Cuban Embassy, in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A man reacts while holding a picture of Fidel, as part of a tribute, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A woman holds a Brazilian flag beside a painting of Cuba's former President Fidel Castro during a protest against a constitutional amendment, known as PEC 55, that limits public spending, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, November 27, 2016. The banner reads, "Fidel, always present". REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A woman reacts during a homage ceremony of the late former Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the 4F military fort in Caracas, Venezuela November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A boy places flowers beside a picture of the late Fidel Castro, as part a tribute outside the Cuban Embassy in Guatemala City, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Guatemala, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
Supporters hold pictures of Fidel Castro and Cuban flags as they attend a tribute ceremony, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Castro outside the Cuban Embassy, in Mexico City, Mexico November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A woman reacts next to a placard and flowers as part a tribute outside the Cuban Embassy in Mexico, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Mexico City, Mexico November 26, 2016. The placard reads: "Thanks, Fidel". REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A local artist paints a portrait of Fidel Castro in front of a shop in downtown Havana, following the announcement of the death of the Cuban revolutionary leader, in Cuba November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A man poses for a picture next to a statue of the late Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro with flowers as part of the tribute following the announcement of his death inside the Cuban embassy in Lima, Peru, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A child plays in front of a mural of late former Cuban leader Fidel Castro at the market in Managua, Nicaragua November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
A woman poses for a photograph near a poster of late former Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega while holding a picture of late revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara at the market in Managua, Nicaragua November 27, 2016. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
People place candles beside a picture of Fidel, as part of a tribute, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera

Reuters / Sunday, November 27, 2016
Activists and members of the Communist Party of Mexico carry a flower wreath along the streets as part of a tribute, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Mexico City, Mexico November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
A woman places flowers on a fence as part of a tribute following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, outside the Cuban Embassy in Mexico City, Mexico November 26, 2016. The sign reads: "Until Always commander". REUTERS/Henry Romero

Reuters / Saturday, November 26, 2016
