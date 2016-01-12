Edition:
Mourning David Bowie

A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Candles, flowers and other mementos are pictured by the star of British rock star David Bowie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Fans of David Bowie join other revellers to celebrate the life of the musician and singer, after the announcement of his death at Brixton in London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

An image of David Bowie is projected on to a building in Brixton, south London, Britain, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A fan has his face painted in the style of Ziggy Stardust during a street party to mark the death of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, Britain, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Two women react at a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman stands next to flowers and tributes as she visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A model pays tribute to David Bowie as she presents a creation from the Burberry catwalk show at the "London Collections: Men" Autumn/Winter 16 in London, Britain January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A tribute to David Bowie is seen on a local cinema in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman wearing Ziggy Stardust-style make-up reacts as she visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. David Bowie, a music legend who used daringly androgynous displays of sexuality and glittering costumes to frame legendary rock hits "Ziggy Stardust" and "Space Oddity", has died at age 69 of cancer. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Flowers and lit candles are pictured next to a portrait of David Bowie outside the apartment house where he was living in 1976-78 in Berlin's Schoeneberg district, Germany, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

A man holds a 10 Brixton Pounds note, which is adorned with an image of Brixton native David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. The Brixton Pound is an alternative currency which can be used in businesses in the south London neighborhood. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man enters an office beside a large drawing by Belgian artist Lucien Gilson of David Bowie in a shopping mall in Brussels, Belgium, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A woman wearing Ziggy Stardust-style make-up reacts as she visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Emma Birch, holds her son Bowie, as she places flowers at the site of the Three Tuns pub in Bromley where David Bowie performed, in south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Flowers and tributes lie at a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man wears a Ziggy Stardust badge in central London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Tributes to the late singer David Bowie are seen as a man lays a flower down at a makeshift memorial outside his home in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People gather at a memorial outside the apartment where David Bowie lived in New York City January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

An image of David Bowie is seen in makeshift memorial outside Bowie's home in Manhattan, New York City, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Two women stop at a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A woman wearing a David Bowie-themed ring embraces friends in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A worker hangs vintage David Bowie albums in the window of the Vinyl Exchange record store in Manchester, northern England, January 11 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A man pauses after leaving a bouquet outside the site of David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust album cover photoshoot in central London, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Flowers and a tribute lie beside a large drawing (not pictured) by Belgian artist Lucien Gilson of David Bowie in a shopping mall in Brussels, Belgium, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Fan David Smith, wearing Ziggy Stardust style make-up, drinks by the star of British rock star David Bowie on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

