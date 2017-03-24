Edition:
Mourning for London

A woman looks at floral tributes laid in Westminster the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Floral tributes are seen on Westminster Bridge following a recent attack in Westminster, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Floral tributes are seen placed near the scene of an attack in Westminster, in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Police officers and civilians look at floral tributes near Westminster Bridge following a recent attack in Westminster, in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
People light candles at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A man arrives with a floral tribute following a recent attack in Westminster, in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Police officers walk past floral tributes placed at the scene of an attack on Westminster Bridge, in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Flowers are placed on a fence surrounding the Houses of Parliament, following a recent attack, in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
People light candles at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
People light candles at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Candles burn on Westminster Bridge the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Floral tributes are seen in Westminster the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A woman reacts at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
People observe a minute's silence at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A baby holds a bunch of flowers at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Nuns attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
A woman holds a placard at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
People light candles at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd listens as London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the colors of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent attack in London, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
