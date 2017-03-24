Mourning for London
A woman looks at floral tributes laid in Westminster the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Floral tributes are seen on Westminster Bridge following a recent attack in Westminster, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Floral tributes are seen placed near the scene of an attack in Westminster, in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Police officers and civilians look at floral tributes near Westminster Bridge following a recent attack in Westminster, in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People light candles at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A man arrives with a floral tribute following a recent attack in Westminster, in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Police officers walk past floral tributes placed at the scene of an attack on Westminster Bridge, in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Flowers are placed on a fence surrounding the Houses of Parliament, following a recent attack, in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People light candles at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People light candles at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Candles burn on Westminster Bridge the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Floral tributes are seen in Westminster the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A woman reacts at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People observe a minute's silence at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A baby holds a bunch of flowers at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Nuns attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A woman holds a placard at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Darren Staples
People light candles at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd listens as London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks at a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
People attend a vigil in Trafalgar Square the day after an attack in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The Brandenburg Gate is illuminated with the colors of the British flag to show solidarity with the victims of the recent attack in London, in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
